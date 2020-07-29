Wednesday, July 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

IMD releases weather apps Mausam, Meghdoot for public, farmers to track forecasts, warnings, imagery in real-time

The data being fed to the app comes from the state- and district-wise IMD weather stations across the country.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2020 13:20:40 IST

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences launched on Monday two mobiles apps 'Mausam' and 'Meghdoot' to propagate data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for public users and those involved in agriculture to track weather updates and other features. The data being fed to the app comes from the state- and district-based IMD weather stations across the country.

The Meghdoot app was developed jointly by the Digital Agriculture & Youth (DAY) team at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Mausam and Meghdoot will allow smartphone users on Android and iOS to access real-time weather updates, forecasts, radar images and be proactively warned of impending weather events, the ministry revealed at the time of launch. The mobile app was developed for the public to "communicate weather information and forecasts in a lucid manner without technical jargon,” it added.

Mausam carries features like current weather, forecast, warnings and Radar images, and doesn't require its users to register.

IMD releases weather apps Mausam, Meghdoot for public, farmers to track forecasts, warnings, imagery in real-time

Mausam app layout and features. Image: Screengrab from Mausam/Tech2

The Today tab, which is updated eight times daily, gives users information on current temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction. Sunrise, sunset, moonrise and moonset times are also displayed.

In case of severe weather that the IMD is tracking, the likely impact will also be included in Warnings. The forecast shows 24-hour and 7-day forecasts of weather conditions in 450 India cities. The Warnings tab shows alerts issued by the IMD, updated twice daily, for all districts over the next five days in IMD's colour code scheme (Red, Orange and Yellow) to alert citizens to any dangerous weather phenomena that may have been forecasted. While Red is the most severe category, which urges authorities to take action, Orange prompts authorities and public to stay alert, and Yellow prompts authorities and public to keep themselves updated periodically.

Possibly the most exciting of the lot, the Radar products tab, shows region-specific images from radar weather-monitoring satellites and is updated every 10 minutes.

The Meghdoot app is still under construction, with many of its features still to be updated with feeds or data.

Meghdoot layout and features. Image: Screengrab from Meghdoot app/Tech2

Meghdoot layout and features. Image: Screengrab from Meghdoot app/Tech2

For now, the app gives weather feeds from the past ten days, forecasts for the next seven days. Some features still awaiting data include crop-specific advisories, a live 'Nowcast' tab for warnings of localized weather phenomena and intensities updated every 3 hours, and a

The app is a joint initiative by IMD and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and does require a registration process to use the app's features.

Both apps are available on the Google Play Store (Mausam/Meghdoot) and App store (Mausam/Meghdoot).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Weather forecast today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar in next 24 hours

Jul 20, 2020
Weather forecast today: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar in next 24 hours
IMD says Mumbai, adjoining areas likely to receive heavy rainfall for next 18 hours

NewsTracker

IMD says Mumbai, adjoining areas likely to receive heavy rainfall for next 18 hours

Jul 15, 2020

science

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020