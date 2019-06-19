Wednesday, June 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

IIT researchers develop method to enhance the efficiency of existing solar cells

The third generation of dye-sensitized solar cells are environmentally friendly and not too expensive.

India Science WireJun 19, 2019 10:25:43 IST

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad have developed a new process that promises to improve the performance of Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC). Dye-sensitized solar cells hold a lot of promise because of the possible cost and environmental benefits. But they have low light-to-power conversion efficiency. The new process promises to enhance efficiency.

The first-generation silicon-based cells with energy harvesting efficiency of about 26 percent continue to be costly. Second-generation thin film solar cells based on semiconductors like cadmium-telluride and cadmium-selenide have comparable efficiencies, and not much lower cost. The third generation of dye-sensitized solar cells can significantly lower the costs of solar cells while being environment-friendly.

IIT researchers develop method to enhance the efficiency of existing solar cells

But, their efficiencies need improvement to translate to practical products. Researchers initially tried introducing holmium oxide, a powerful paramagnetic material, into the anode of the cell and by applying external magnetic fields. The experiment showed an enhancement in efficiency.

However, the application of an external magnetic field can be power-consuming because electromagnets themselves require energy for their functioning. The team consequently replaced holmium oxide with iron oxide magnetic nanoparticles since it produced a magnetic field internally. The result was as good.

“A dye molecule absorbs the light energy in DSSC and causes electrons in the dye to jump to titania and then to the external circuit, which causes a flow of electrons, leading to a current,” explained Dr Jammalamadaka Suryanarayana, who led the research team. Dr Suryanarayana conducted the study with his student U.M. Kannan and Dr L. Giribabu, senior scientist, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad. The team has published a report on their work in the journal Solar Energy.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

HowThisWorks

Can solar power save India? Not unless it learns from coal

Apr 30, 2012
Can solar power save India? Not unless it learns from coal
Scientists design a device which can store solar energy and create hydrogen fuel for eco-friendly cars

SciPhy

Scientists design a device which can store solar energy and create hydrogen fuel for eco-friendly cars

Nov 22, 2017
Britain and India team up for a project to develop next-generation photovoltaics

photovoltaics

Britain and India team up for a project to develop next-generation photovoltaics

Nov 02, 2017
Inkjet printed solar panels, 'perovskite' tech could revolutionise green energy

Solar Power

Inkjet printed solar panels, 'perovskite' tech could revolutionise green energy

Feb 04, 2019
Tesla and Panasonic team up to work on production of solar cells

Tesla and Panasonic team up to work on production of solar cells

Oct 17, 2016
India needs to ramp up solar capacity to meet 100 GW capacity by 2022

India needs to ramp up solar capacity to meet 100 GW capacity by 2022

Jul 31, 2017

science

The ultimate astrophotography guide Part One: Choosing a telescope & picking up the basics

Astronomy

The ultimate astrophotography guide Part One: Choosing a telescope & picking up the basics

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019