Friday, August 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Muga silk, wild silk originating in Assam, is known for its durability & its shimmering, glossy texture.


tech2 News StaffAug 16, 2019 11:07:40 IST

A new bio-ink made of Muga silk-proteins and live cells that can be used to 3D-print human tissue, organs or even implants at low cost has been invented by researchers at IIT Guwahati. The technology could go a long way in reducing the wide gap between patients in need of organ transplants/implants, and the dearth of healthy donors.

At the Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Laboratory in IIT-Guwahati, Dr Biman B Mandal has been working with silk proteins to try and create an artificial implant that mimics the architecture and structure of real tissues, organs, bone, and cartilage. Mandal and his team of researchers have created prototypes of bone, cartilage, and knee-meniscus — structural tissues. Soft tissues like liver, heart and skin tissue have also been printed with the bio-ink successfully by the team, which is now awaiting patent certificate for the Muga silk protein bio-ink.

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

A team of Muga silkworms on a tree. Image: Wikimedia Commons

"Bioprinting has come a long way… We are now able to recreate minute architecture down to the micron level, which conventional methods were not able to do before," Mandal told Northeast Today.

To begin with, a virtual 3D model of the organ/implant is constructed using MRI and CT scans to match the patient's exact requirement. The Muga silk bio-ink is then incorporated with stem cells from the patient before the artificial tissue is printed. The tissue or organ is then matured in a laboratory (the stem cells are programmed to specialize/differentiate and form all the different cell types in an organ/tissue) before it is implanted to take the place of a defective body part.

Once implanted, the mature stem cells in the 3D printed patch continue to grow and proliferate, Meanwhile, the silk protein degrades into amino acids, facilitating the regrowth of damaged parts of the organ, Mandal said.

This technique also does away with the need for additional surgery to remove the implant.

A banarasi saree with a golden zari made from Muga Silk. Image: Shopify

A Banarasi saree with a golden zari made from Muga Silk. Image: Shopify

There are two important features that a bio-ink polymer needs to have: the ability to support live cells, and the stability to keep itself and the live cells free of harm from start to end of the printing process.

"For tissue engineering applications, we are always looking for polymers which would allow the cells to stick to it, and also give a suitable space for cells to grow and proliferate faster. Generally, people use different types of polymers like collagen. Scientists use chemicals to bind cells to these polymers," he said.

Muga silk, a wild silk variety that is geographically-tagged to Assam, is known for its extreme durability and its natural yellowish-golden tint and a shimmering, glossy texture. Till a few decades ago, this silk was reserved exclusively for royalty.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019