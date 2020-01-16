Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

IIT-Madra researchers find new eco-friendly way of producing hydrogen using sea-water

The new tech can use any water but since seawater is available in bulk, the researchers wanted to use it.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 16, 2020 16:54:51 IST

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed a technology that can be used to generate hydrogen fuel from seawater, an advance that may contribute to a cleaner energy future.

Using this technology, described in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, hydrogen can be produced on-demand at the point of use, and hence it need not to be stored.

This overcomes the storage-related challenges associated with hydrogen as its highly inflammable and may cause an explosion, the researchers said.

Hydrogen can be a good source of energy for the future. Combustion of hydrogen does not produce carbon dioxide, unlike fossil fuels, making it a 'clean' source of energy, they said.

Considering the increased levels of air pollution globally, the researchers are even targeting running cars and bikes by seawater using hydrogen power.

"As the hydrogen can be produced at the point of use on-demand, safety issues associated with the storage and transportation of hydrogen is avoided," said Abdul Malek from the Department of Chemistry at IIT Madras.

IIT-Madra researchers find new eco-friendly way of producing hydrogen using sea-water

The hydrogen produced from this method can be used as fuel for rockets or missiles.

"The solid starting materials can be transported from one place to another place very conveniently. This bypasses the transportation bottleneck associated with hydrogen sector," Malek told PTI.

The researchers noted that hydrogen is produced at a tunable rate without heat, electricity or sunlight. The starting materials are all eco-friendly. The process is amenable to all scales of production that is relevant for the hydrogen economy — hence sectors such as automotive, aviation etc. would benefit from this technology, they said.

"Hydrogen is the future. We want to make it 'the present'. I am waiting for the day when our invention will fuel the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rockets or Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) missiles," said Malek.

The researchers, including Tiju Thomas, Associate Professor at IIT Madras, said they are on the way to customise and design a proper hydrogen system for vehicles.

"We are looking forward to delivering solutions for the global energy sector," Malek said.

The technology is used to generate hydrogen from any source of water. However, as seawater covers two-thirds of the surface of the Earth, the researchers are keen on utilising it.

The setup, the scientists said, can generate fuel production with the push of a button, which adds water from one compartment to the other.

"The water addition rate can control the amount of hydrogen produced and flow depending on the requirement. The technical details are patent protected,” Malek said.

"The process is scalable. The amount can be produced according to the need. Hence hydrogen for mobility such as for cars etc is eminently possible via due customisation," he said.

The researchers noted that the commercial method requires a high temperature of about 1,000 degrees Celsius and nearly 25 bar pressure.

However, the new process works at the room temperature, and atmospheric pressure which is 1 bar, they said.

"Our current estimates indicate that the cost is likely comparable to the available prices — things could change with scale. However, the key selling point is enhanced safety, and elimination of point-of-use environmental pollution," added Malek.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NaVIC

Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India

Jan 02, 2020
Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India
Phosphorus lakes in early Earth might've provided the building blocks for life to form

phosphorus lakes

Phosphorus lakes in early Earth might've provided the building blocks for life to form

Jan 02, 2020
NASA/ESA celebrates Hubble telescope completing 30 years with 13 spectacular gems from space

Hubble's 30th Anniversary

NASA/ESA celebrates Hubble telescope completing 30 years with 13 spectacular gems from space

Jan 08, 2020
US embassy in Baghdad, Balad air base targetted in two separate missile attacks; no casualties reported

NewsTracker

US embassy in Baghdad, Balad air base targetted in two separate missile attacks; no casualties reported

Jan 05, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran of 'strongest blow' if it attacks Israel, says his country stands with US

NewsTracker

Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran of 'strongest blow' if it attacks Israel, says his country stands with US

Jan 08, 2020
Gold hits near 7-year high as investors scurry for safety of yellow metal on heightened Middle East tensions; oil jumps to 4-month peak

NewsTracker

Gold hits near 7-year high as investors scurry for safety of yellow metal on heightened Middle East tensions; oil jumps to 4-month peak

Jan 06, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019