Wednesday, August 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

IIT Hyderabad set up its first astronomical observatory with a large telescope

The telescope can be used to observe small craters on the moon to Saturn's rings or meteor showers, that were never possible to detect with a small telescope


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2021 18:12:38 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) launched a telescope on the 75th Independence day of India. The 14-inch telescope is located on the Kandi campus.

It was inaugurated by Padmashri and Padmabhushan, Dr B N Suresh, Chancellor and the Founding Director of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

The telescope will help both amateur sky gazers and will be primarily used for outreach and night sky observational training programs. However, it is powerful enough to help astronomy researchers in their research-level observations as well.

Image of moon's craters as captured by IITH's new telescope. Image credit: IITH

Image of moon's craters as captured by IITH's new telescope. Image credit: IITH

Dr Mayukh Pahari, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics said, “Unlike other observatories designed for the outreach program, our facility will provide a chance to work with high-quality astronomical images from deep-sky objects as well as transient events so that school/ college students may have opportunities to contribute to the astronomical research.”

It is equipped with a huge mirror with an optical diameter of 355 mm with a focal length of 1650 mm. Such a large mirror along with a Crayford focuser and elegant truss tube design will assist in astronomy.

IITH is one of the eight new IITs established by the Government of India in 2008. This telescope is believed to be the second-largest among IITs after IIT Kanpur.

It will enable observation of the deep sky and faint objects which were never possible to detect with a small telescope. From small craters on the lunar surface to the rings of Saturn and meteor showers, this telescope will use an advanced digital camera to record these images and other astronomical phenomena.

The project is funded by Prof B S Murty, the Director, IIT Hyderabad, and managed by Dr Mayukh Pahari, Department of Physics.

“The enthusiasm and the curiosity of young students about objects in the sky are limitless. With this large telescope, we will provide them an opportunity to study celestial objects in greater detail than other small telescopes conventionally used for outreach programs," Mr Murthy told The Hindu.

"Activities like stargazing training programs, observing astronomical transients, working with celestial images will enhance their knowledge and add to their sense of human connection with space. We would also ensure that students from schools and various colleges in and around Hyderabad also get the advantage of this large telescope through various programs organized by the Astronomy Club of IITH,” he added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISRO's GSLV-F10 fails to place observation satellite into earth’s orbit, Twitterati express support

Aug 12, 2021
ISRO's GSLV-F10 fails to place observation satellite into earth’s orbit, Twitterati express support
Blue Origin sues NASA over decision to award Artemis moon lander contract to SpaceX

blue origin

Blue Origin sues NASA over decision to award Artemis moon lander contract to SpaceX

Aug 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic will raise ticket prices to fly its spaceplane for four minutes

virgin galactic

Virgin Galactic will raise ticket prices to fly its spaceplane for four minutes

Aug 08, 2021
ISS astronauts to experiment on 'the Blob' that grows without dividing

ISS experiments

ISS astronauts to experiment on 'the Blob' that grows without dividing

Aug 12, 2021
Watch: NASA rescued SpaceX with $1.5 billion contract, says Elon Musk in viral video

NewsTracker

Watch: NASA rescued SpaceX with $1.5 billion contract, says Elon Musk in viral video

Aug 04, 2021
'Space Olympics’ concludes at ISS as astronauts host closing ceremony; watch video here

NewsTracker

'Space Olympics’ concludes at ISS as astronauts host closing ceremony; watch video here

Aug 09, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021