Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 16:33 IST

IIT engineers convert invasive weed to activated carbon to treat toxic waste

Activated carbon prevents pollutants from entering groundwater tables or aquifers nearby

Prosopis Juliflora is an invasive weed with abundant spread in India. It is called Seemai Karuvelam in Tamil, Vilayati Babul in Hindi, and has the outstanding capability to survive and grow on dry arid and saline lands.

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras have developed a method to make a low-cost adsorbent using the weed, and apply it to treat toxic effluents.

The technology converts the weed into activated carbon, which, in turn, removes organic compounds, phosphate and nitrate from polluted water.

“Synthesis of activated carbon using Prosopis Juliflora biomass is economical, and can be used to reduce the overall cost of the treatment process. This can improve management of the invasive plant and simultaneously protect the environment,” explained Dr S Mathava Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras, while speaking to India Science Wire.

The team collected the weed from within the institute campus, where it is available in abundance.

They cleaned it, and shredded the twigs to one centimetre size and allowed it to dry. They then processed this raw material and converted it into carbon at 500°C temperature, and further activated it with sulphuric acid.

The researchers studied surface characteristics of the prepared activated carbon using scanning electron microscopy with electron diffraction analysis. They also analysed its carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and sulphur composition using CHNS analyser. They confirmed the presence of functional groups using fourier transformation-infrared radiation (FTIR) analysis, and the structure of the product by X-ray diffraction (XRD) analysis.

Prosopis Juliflora is a shrub or small tree with the capability to survive and grow in dry, arid and saline lands. It is considered an invasive weed in many countries, including India. Flickr

Prosopis Juliflora is a shrub or small tree with the capability to survive and grow in dry, arid and saline lands. It is considered an invasive weed in many countries, including India. Flickr

It was found that the Prosopis Juliflora activated carbon was effective in removing traces of organic substance like metronidazole, nutrients like phosphates and nitrates in both single-component and multi-component adsorption systems.

In addition, septic tank effluents containing trace organics such as antibiotics and essential soil nutrients are trapped onto the surface of the activated carbon, thereby preventing pollutants from entering into the groundwater or surrounding aquifers.

The adsorbent can be used in tertiary treatment of wastewater at the sewage treatment plants and in soak-pits connected to septic tanks of residential houses, apartments, schools and hospitals, said the scientists.

“After the adsorption process for nutrient removal, the recovered Prosopis juliflora activated carbon, which is rich in nutrients, can be applied to the agricultural fields, which in turn will improve the soil nutrients, thereby increase the crop production and reduce the usage of chemical fertilizers,” commented co-researcher S V Manjunath.

According to the United Nations World Water Development Report 2017, over 80 percent of wastewater is discharged without treatment globally.

The conventional treatment systems designed are observed to be under-performing in the removal of these trace organics. The new research assumes importance in this context.

The team is carrying out further investigations for the surface modification of the new activated carbon material to see if its adsorption capacity could be further improved. The results of the research have been published in the journal Chemical Engineering.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

also see

Archeology

World's oldest cheese and deadly disease found under 3000-year-old tomb rubble

Aug 17, 2018

Elephant Day

From conflict to coexistence between humans and elephants: A Story from Anamalai

Aug 13, 2018

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Monsanto

Monsanto owners insist weed killer is 'safe' after court orders $290 million payout

Aug 12, 2018

Aeolus mission

Aeolus, the first satellite to measure global wind patterns, set for launch

Aug 19, 2018

Anthrax

France faces worst anthrax outbreak in two decades amid a vaccine shortage

Aug 21, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

Stratolaunch to have fleet of rockets and cargo planes for space launches by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018