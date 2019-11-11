Monday, November 11, 2019Back to
IISF 2019: Guinness World Record for largest prototype of a human chromosome created by 400 students

The students have also created two other Guinness World Records — largest astrophysics lesson and assembly of radio kits.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 11, 2019 11:35:21 IST

Students created another Guinness World Record on Friday, the last day of the India International Science Festival (IISF), by forming the world's largest prototype of a human chromosome at the Science City here.

This is the third Guinness World Record created at the IISF.

An estimated 400 school children wearing sky blue, navy blue and yellow dresses formed a chromosome pattern, an organising committee spokesman said.

The children were told about the formation of chromosome and how human cells are formed by DNA, he said.

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who inaugurated the Young Scientist and Global India Science and Technology Stakeholders Meet among other sessions, highlighted that young scientists play a critical role in realising the vision of a New and transformed India.

Congratulating the students, Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Our children got three Guinness records at the IISF. It is the first such record in the world in any science meet."

On the first day of the IISF, over 1,598 students created a Guinness World Record for the largest astrophysics lesson and assembly of spectroscopes.

Another Guinness World Record of most students assembling radio kits simultaneously was created on the third day of the four-day event.

Bardhan said it was doubly significant that a record of assembling radio kits took place in Kolkata where Jagadish Chandra Bose had invented radio transmitter.

