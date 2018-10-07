The 4th India International Science Festival got off to a grand start on 5 October at the Indira Gandhi Prathishtan in Lucknow.

The second of the four-day festival saw students in thousands, and Indian researchers from the global science community and members of India’s science policy team engage in the day’s events.

EU countries extend a welcome to young researchers

The second and final day of the Young Scientists Conference saw a panel of counselors from the EU walk an audience of students and undergraduate students, as well as teachers from across India, through available opportunities for research abroad.

Delegates from Netherlands, Britain and Switzerland were part of the panel that engaged with an audience of high school and university students about research opportunities, scholarships and other nuances of pursuing an education or doctoral programs in their respective countries.

Global Indians brought new Ideas to the table

One of the most engaging conversations during the course of past two days has been the role NRI scientists can play in shaping science in India.

As part of the Global Indian Science and Technology Stakeholder’s Meet, one such scientists, Dr Manu Prakash from Stanford University, caught the imagination of students, industry experts and policymakers alike.

Prakash heads a collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology, the DBT-Foldscope program, to provide access to microscopes and small collaborative grants to students through partnerships through a network of social organisations in a network of remote villages across India.

"It often isn't about finance or money when you're getting students or anyone you meet excited about science," Prakash said. "The class and quality of mentors you've got to guide you makes all the difference."

The session also brought other delegates from America and Vietnam to renew discussions about opportunities for collaborative research.

Better access to education

A parallel dialogue on Day 2 of the National Social Organisations and Institutions Meet (NSOIM) gathered educators and social workers in hundreds to discuss better access to education at the grassroots.

Representatives from these efforts included members from organisations like CARE India and SNEHA, who spoke about ongoing strategies to provide a science education and opportunities to study abroad for students in rural India.

Dr Vandana Mishra, a program manager for CARE India’s Teachers’ Resource Lab in Uttar Pradesh points out that the uses of scientific temper extend well beyond schools, universities or laboratories in the context of rural India.

“Among girls who are marginalised poor.. scientific temper is an important skill to handle situations in their daily lives – be it menstrual and personal hygiene, nutrition, addressing the many health issues that plague them, even their superstitions,” Mishra says.

“The real disease here is a lack of awareness.. which is something that a healthy scientific temper can correct.. and organisations like ours are helping develop just that.”

Debating the education system

One of the most laudable sessions from the day was a closed-doors meeting of over 50 educators from schools, universities and the central board of education to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of our education system.

The session dwelled largely on input from educators on what works and doesn’t at the level of schools and educational institutes.

“There may be 1000-2000 children in school that will actually take science forward.. out of the 10,000 children in all. What we need is exchange programs, or teaching faculty from universities to get trained to educate and inspire young minds in science the right way,” said a school principal from DPS.

"Is there any merit in a section devoted to objective (multiple-choice) questions in our board exams at all?" and "What about improving incentives for science teachers to perform better?" were some of the other questions being raised at the roundtable with teachers, academics, Vigyan Bharathi members and members of the education ministry.

Inauguration of the IISF by President Kovind

Day 2 ended in an audience of thousands awaiting the inauguration and President Ram Nath Kovind’s address at the Science Festival.

"From the green revolution to the space program to a thriving biotech industry, science has been among the biggest drivers of India’s post-1947 modernisation," the President said.

Appreciating the progress of India’s frugal innovation in engineering and design, the President said that the ‘Jugaad’ mentality attributed to Indians has its own role to play in the growth of science, and is “something important and worth encouraging.”

Also at the inauguration was Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary of Department of Science and Technology Professor Ashutosh Sharma, and Union Minister of Science and Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan, who the President jokingly referred to as being given a few many titles.