Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

IISc team develops six-dimensional COVID-19 pandemic model; predicts 66 lakh total cases by 30 Sept in 'worst case' scenario

The best-case scenario predicts a more conservative estimate of 26 lakh total cases and 4.5 lakh ongoing cases by 30 September.


Kavya NarayananJul 16, 2020 11:53:00 IST

A worst-case scenario prediction for coronavirus case in India developed by a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru shows that the country could see the total number of cases rise to over 66 lakh by 30 September this year at the current trend of relaxation to lockdown rules.

The interactive prediction model also accounts for the "best-case" scenario, in which the number of active/ongoing COVID-19 cases starts to fall by mid-September. The best-case model predicts a more conservative estimate of 26 lakh total cases, and 4.5 lakh ongoing cases by 30 September.

The prediction model is a six-dimensional, data-based computational model for epidemics that has been adapted to model the COVID-19 pandemic in India by Professors Sashikumaar Ganesan and Deepak Subramani at the Department of Computational and Data Sciences at IISc Bangalore.

IISc team develops six-dimensional COVID-19 pandemic model; predicts 66 lakh total cases by 30 Sept in worst case scenario

A glance of the interactive predication model for COVID-19 cases developed by IISc computational modeling researchers. Image: Ganesan et al./IISc

The trend figures, researchers said on their website, are "business as usual" predictions, representing the pandemic evolving in different directions, and considering different degrees of relaxation to lockdown rules. It considers weekly lockdowns, one on Sundays only, and another on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Sundays-only complete lockdown scenario shows 2,40,000 active cases on top of the figures for the Sundays and Wednesdays lockdown as of 30 September.

Apart from the predictive model, researchers have also made observations about how specific measures have affected the COVID-19 infection curve in India, in national and state-specific scenarios. For instance, the recovery rate has increased since 3 May 2020 hand-in-hand with a drop in new infections. This coincided with access to better medical care and the effects of timely quarantine for infected COVID-19 patients.

The researchers claim that the model predicts region-wise and age-wise COVID-19 spread accurately. It also includes predictions of infected people by region, age of infected individuals, number of days since the start of the infection and severity, over time.

The data fed into the model, the researchers said, includes "immunity, pre-medical history, effective treatment, point-to-point movement of infected people (by air, train, etc), interactivity (spread in the community), hygiene and physical distancing".

A six-dimensional data-based prediction model by IISc researchers to predict COVID19 cases by state. Image: Screengrab from Ganesan et al./IISc

A six-dimensional data-based prediction model by IISc researchers to predict COVID19 cases by state. Image: Screengrab from Ganesan et al./IISc

The model has been pre-published in arXiv and is awaiting peer review. If it survives this test of scrutiny, the model could come in useful to frame policies for effective periodic lockdowns and staggered opening of educational institutions and public facilities. The insights, the team added, could also be useful in planning public health policies like quarantine rules, hospital beds and vaccination/treatment schedules.

A "one or two-day lockdown per week (e.g., Sunday, Sunday & Wednesday etc) with complete compliance [and] adequate social distancing during other days is effective to reduce the spread", they observed. They also outline their finding that contact tracing, quarantine and social distancing are key to contain the spread in the absence of a working vaccine.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

IMA issues red alert for healthcare professionals after 99 doctors succumb to COVID-19, 1,302 infected

Jul 16, 2020
IMA issues red alert for healthcare professionals after 99 doctors succumb to COVID-19, 1,302 infected
COVID-19 treatments: Which drugs, therapies are proven to work, and which ones don’t?

COVID-19 treatment

COVID-19 treatments: Which drugs, therapies are proven to work, and which ones don’t?

Jul 02, 2020
WHO to set up panel for 'honest evaluation' of how the world responded to COVID-19

COVID-19 response

WHO to set up panel for 'honest evaluation' of how the world responded to COVID-19

Jul 10, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic: Scientists point to potential wave of coronavirus-linked brain damage

COVID Complications

COVID-19 Pandemic: Scientists point to potential wave of coronavirus-linked brain damage

Jul 08, 2020
As world waits for COVID-19 vaccine, India must use time to build robust immunisation plan, delivery system for last-mile reach

InMyOpinion

As world waits for COVID-19 vaccine, India must use time to build robust immunisation plan, delivery system for last-mile reach

Jul 01, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic: Total number of cases crosses 12 million worldwide, including half a million deaths

Coronavirus Update

COVID-19 Pandemic: Total number of cases crosses 12 million worldwide, including half a million deaths

Jul 09, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020