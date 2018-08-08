When we turn on the tap first thing in the morning, the water behaves in a manner that physicists and engineers couldn't quite put their finger on — it splays upwards slightly before making its way towards the sink.

This phenomenon got the attention of prominent artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci, who in the 16th century, coined the term 'hydraulic jump' for that dance he saw the water do as it splashed onto a flat surface from a tap. Since the early 1800s, physicists have thought of hydraulic jumps as something that occurs at least partly due to gravitational pull.

However, a paper published on 31 July in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics disproves this age-old theory.