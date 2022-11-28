Monday, November 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Humans will be living & working on the Moon by the end of this decade thanks to Artemis 1, says NASA

NASA is confident that if the Artemis 1 Mission is successful, they will be able to put astronauts on the moon for a long-term basis who are going to be living on the surface and do research by as early as 2024-2025.


FP StaffNov 28, 2022 12:55:11 IST

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is probably the most significant space mission of this decade. Thanks to this mission, humans will be returning to the moon for an extended period of time, and will be participating in months of exploration and in-depth investigation to see if life as we know it can be sustained in any way beyond Earth.

Humans will be living & working on the Moon by the end of this decade thanks to Artemis 1, says NASA

NASA’s SLS rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Image Credit: NASA

In an interview with the BBC, NASA’s Orion lunar spacecraft project leader Howard Hu stated, “We’re going to send people down to the surface, and they’re going to be living on that surface and doing research.”

“The mission allows us to have a stable platform and transportation system that enables us to get operating experience in that deep space environment”, he added.

NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion has set a new record for the spacecraft designed to carry humans to deep space by travelling 419,378 kilometres from Earth. The record was previously set during the Apollo 13 mission at 248,655 miles from our home planet. Artemis I will not land on the moon, but the spacecraft will orbit nearby before returning to Earth in 26 days.

For the next six days, Orion will remain in lunar orbit. It will then put the spacecraft on a trajectory back to Earth, followed by a Sunday, December 11, splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, a press release by NASA said.

The US space agency intends to launch the first manned Lunar landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 in late 2024 or early 2025. That will also feature the very first woman and the first person of colour to step foot on the moon.

According to NASA, this is the spacecraft that will take the astronauts who will land us back on the Moon once more. “We are developing a sustainable programme, and we are heading to the Moon,” said Hu.

NASA is expected to use innovative measures to learn more about the Moon’s South Pole. The agency will also try to understand the lunar surface with the help of the Gateway Space Station in orbit, the press note added.    

The spacecraft has a sensor named Commander Moonikin Campos attached to it. It will help provide information on what crew members may experience in flight. The Campos is named after Arturo Campos, the key player in bringing Apollo 13 safely back to Earth. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Explained: Why Artemis may be the last mission for NASA astronauts

Nov 25, 2022
Explained: Why Artemis may be the last mission for NASA astronauts
Orion crew capsule: What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket

NewsTracker

Orion crew capsule: What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket

Nov 16, 2022
NASA all set to launch Artemis 1 after months of delay, all you need to know about mission

NewsTracker

NASA all set to launch Artemis 1 after months of delay, all you need to know about mission

Nov 16, 2022
Why is NASA going back to the Moon 50 years after Apollo mission?

Why is NASA going back to the Moon 50 years after Apollo mission?

Nov 16, 2022
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

NewsTracker

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

Nov 22, 2022
NASA fixes new leak, resumes fueling moon rocket for launch

NewsTracker

NASA fixes new leak, resumes fueling moon rocket for launch

Nov 16, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022