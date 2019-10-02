Wednesday, October 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Humankind generates upto 100 times as much CO2 as venting from volcanoes each year: Report

While the planet could regain its carbon balance over time, it might need a mass extinction to do so, the study's authors think.


tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2019 09:31:04 IST

After a decade-long study, an international team of researchers has found that human activity on Earth produced enough carbon dioxide emissions to produce 100 times the effect that all the volcanoes combined. The total emissions from all the volcanoes that go off in a year is an average of 0.3 to 0.4 gigatons/year, and the corresponding figure for human-made emissions is 37 gigatons.

This suggests that volcanoes aren't nearly carbon-polluting enough to tip the climate change scales, as some prevailing theories have claimed in recent years.

With some rare exceptions over millions of years, the quantity of carbon released from the Earth's mantle has been in relative balance with the quantity returned through the downward subduction of tectonic plates and other processes, according to the study's researchers. The study, published in the journal Elements, also points out that only one-fifth of 1 percent of Earth's total carbon (some 43,500 gigatonnes) exists at or above the surface — in oceans, land, and the atmosphere.

Humankind generates upto 100 times as much CO2 as venting from volcanoes each year: Report

Emissions from Mt St Helens mid-eruption in May 1980. Image: Richard Bowen

 

The total yearly out-gassing of CO2 (release of a gas that was dissolved, trapped, frozen, or absorbed in some material) from volcanoes and other geological processes like heating of limestone in mountain belts, was estimated by DCO experts at roughly 300 to 400 million metric tonnes (0.3 to 0.4 Gt). Celina Suarez, one of the study's lead authors from the University of Arkansas, said that modern humanmade emissions were the "same magnitude" as past carbon shocks that accompanied mass extinctions.

"We are on the same level of carbon catastrophe, which is a bit sobering," she told AFP.

"In the past, we see that these big carbon inputs to the atmosphere cause warming, cause huge changes in both the composition of the ocean and the availability of oxygen," Marie Edmonds, co-author from Earth Sciences at Queens' College, Cambridge added. "The amount of CO2 pumped into the atmosphere by anthropogenic (manmade) activity in the last 10-12 years (is roughly the same) to catastrophic changes during these events we've seen in Earth's past."

Annual rates of CO2 emitted from various sources compared.

Annual rates of CO2 emitted from various sources compared. Image: Elements

In the past, events like the Chixculub impact in Yucatan Province, Central America some 65 million years ago and others like asteroid or meteor impacts, similar carbon catastrophes.

An event to which extinction of the dinosaurs and most other plants and animals of the time has been attributed.

These events create an imbalance in the carbon cycle and result in rapid global warming accompanied by secondary effects like changes to the weathering rate of silicates, the water cycle, as well as ecosystems and habitats around the world. While Earth could rebalance itself over time, it might need a mass extinction to do so, the researchers think.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Climate Protection

Germany to invest over 100 billion Euros in 'Climate Protection', revise emissions targets for 2030

Sep 20, 2019
Germany to invest over 100 billion Euros in 'Climate Protection', revise emissions targets for 2030
IPCC Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere releasing today: What to expect from UN's latest climate change assessment

IPCC ocean report

IPCC Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere releasing today: What to expect from UN's latest climate change assessment

Sep 25, 2019
Warming oceans, melting glaciers have been 'taking the heat' from climate change for decades: IPCC Report

Climate Change

Warming oceans, melting glaciers have been 'taking the heat' from climate change for decades: IPCC Report

Sep 25, 2019
IPCC Ocean and Cryosphere Report: How is climate change affecting India's ocean ecosystems?

IPCC ocean report

IPCC Ocean and Cryosphere Report: How is climate change affecting India's ocean ecosystems?

Sep 26, 2019
IPCC report paints catastrophic picture of rising sea levels, reality maybe worse

IPCC report

IPCC report paints catastrophic picture of rising sea levels, reality maybe worse

Sep 27, 2019
Not convinced climate action is urgent? Here's what happens to Earth over 1.5 degrees Celsius of global heating

Climate Change

Not convinced climate action is urgent? Here's what happens to Earth over 1.5 degrees Celsius of global heating

Sep 26, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019