Human beings are consuming a credit card worth of plastic in a week: new study

The average person could be consuming 1,769 particles of plastic every week from water alone.

ReutersJun 13, 2019 09:24:07 IST

Plastic pollution is so widespread in the environment that you may be ingesting five grams a week, the equivalent of eating a credit card, a study commissioned by the environmental charity WWF International said on Wednesday.

The study by Australia’s University of Newcastle said the largest source of plastic ingestion was drinking water, but another major source was shellfish, which tended to be eaten whole so the plastic in their digestive system was consumed too.

“Since 2000, the world has produced as much plastic as all the preceding years combined, a third of which is leaked into nature,” the report said.

Human beings are consuming a credit card worth of plastic in a week: new study

Semi-permanent islands made of ropes, buoys and other detritus continue to form in the Pacific Ocean 15 years after the Great Pacific garbage patch was first discovered in 1997. Image courtesy: Algalita

The average person could be consuming 1,769 particles of plastic every week from water alone, it said.

The amount of plastic pollution varies by location, but nowhere is untouched, said the report, which was based on the conclusions of 52 other studies.

In the United States, 94.4 percent of tap water samples contained plastic fibres, with an average of 9.6 fibres per litre. European water was less polluted, with fibres showing up in only 72.2 percent of water samples, and only 3.8 fibres per litre.

