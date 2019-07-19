Friday, July 19, 2019Back to
How to register yourself to witness the re-launch of Chandrayaan 2 in person

Registration for the launch opens today on 19 July at 6.00 am. Here's how you can register.

tech2 News StaffJul 19, 2019 09:02:15 IST

The Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) has rescheduled the launch of its second mission to the moon – Chandrayaan 2 on 22 July. It will lift off at 2.43 pm IST.

It is the follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 1 but this mission will be more challenging and it was seen when the space agency had to call off the launch due to a technical snag. This mission will include a rover and a lander along with an orbiter. This mission will also mark the first time any country has ever gone to the south pole of the moon, and it will put India on the map as one of four countries to have landed on the moon, alongside the US, China and Russia.

The rocket is set to launch on 22 July 2019 at 2.43 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Representational image. Credit: ISRO/Twitter

How to register yourself to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live

Step 1 : Go to this website

Step 2: Enter a valid email ID

Step 3: Submit

Step 4: Verify your ID by clicking on the link sent to your ID

Step 5: Fill in details like the number of people visiting, mode of transport and vehicle number

Step 6: Fill in your contact details

Step 7: Read and accept the terms and conditions

Step 8: Complete the captcha to verify that you're a human

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

