Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 22 June, 2018 16:30 IST

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Ever wondered how your canine is able to read your facial expressions, understand the tone of your voice?

Ever wondered how your canine is able to read your facial expressions, understand the tone of your voice? It is because they use different parts of their brains to process negative and positive human emotions, a study says.

According to the study, by living in close contact with humans, dogs have developed specific skills such as picking up on emotional cues contained in a person's voice, body odour and posture, as well as reading faces, that enable them to interact and communicate efficiently with people.

The finding showed that dogs tend to turn their heads to the left when they feel human faces expressing anger, fear or happiness.

The reverse happened in case surprised expressions, possibly because they view it as a non-threatening, relaxed expression.

Doggo

"Clearly arousing, negative emotions seem to be processed by the right hemisphere of a dog's brain, and more positive emotions by the left side," said Marcello Siniscalchi from the University of Bari Aldo Moro, Italy.

In the study, published in the journal Learning and Behavior, the team presented photographs of the same two adults' faces (a man and a woman) to 26 dogs who were being fed.

The images were placed strategically to the sides of the animals' line of sight and the photos showed a human face expressing one of the six basic human emotions: anger, fear, happiness, sadness, surprise, disgust or being neutral.

The team found that the dogs showed greater response and cardiac activity when shown photographs that expressed arousing emotional states such as anger, fear and happiness.

They also took longer to resume eating after seeing these images. The dogs' increased heart rate indicated that in these cases they experienced higher levels of stress.

The findings, therefore, supported the existence of an asymmetrical emotional modulation of dogs' brains to process basic human emotions, the researchers explained.

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

SciTech

Monsoons likely to make slow progress over next two weeks across India

Jun 15, 2018

SciTech

Air pollution soars to hazardous levels in New Delhi in once-in-a-decade phenomenon

Jun 14, 2018

Photosynthesis

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

SciTech

Researchers find over 121 giant planets that may host life-supporting moons

Jun 15, 2018

SciTech

Japan passes new anti-plastic law to reduce volume of waste dumped into ocean

Jun 15, 2018

science

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018

Methane

US oil and gas industry leaks 60 percent more methane than govt estimates: Study

Jun 22, 2018

ISRO

India discovers sub-Saturn sized planet using indigenously-designed spectrograph

Jun 22, 2018