Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Holy Mother! Scientists find environmentally safe way to create mother of pearl

Using bacteria, scientist in New York found a way to grow nacre that is very close to the real thing.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 21:25:32 IST

Mother of pearl or Nacre is one of nature's hardest and stiffest materials. It is the hard iridescent coating found on the outside of pearls and the inside of certain mollusc's shells.

Scientists have always looked for a way to recreate it and they have succeeded.

Holy Mother! Scientists find environmentally safe way to create mother of pearl

The combination of the bacteria Sporosarcina pasteurii, a calcium source, and urea triggers the crystallization of calcium carbonate, pictured above in extreme close up. Image credit: University of Rochester

Teams from the University of Cambridge, the CNRS lab, and ETH Zurich have, previously, recreated nacre. However, they have either been too energy intensive or have used harsh chemicals.

Anne Meyer, a biologist from the University of Rochester, New York has developed a way to produce nacre in a way which is safer for the environment.  It is an inexpensive and environmentally friendly method using bacteria.

The synthetic nacre has the toughness of natural nacre, while also being stiff and bendable.

In a study published in the Small journal, Meyer has described the method used. The technique involves mixing urea with Sporosarcina pasteurii bacteria and a calcium source, then dipping a glass slide into the solution. A reaction between the urea and bacteria causes a thin layer of calcium carbonate to crystallize onto the slide. That slide is then placed in a beaker containing a solution of the bacteria Bacillus licheniformis. After that beaker has been left in an incubator for a period of time, the bacteria forms a layer of sticky polymer on top of the existing calcium carbonate layer.

The method used to create the novel material could lead to new applications in medicine, engineering—and even constructing buildings on the moon.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990


also see

Mass Extinction

Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Apr 18, 2019
Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study
Skull of largest meat-eating mammal to roam Earth found in museum cabinet in Kenya

Fossils

Skull of largest meat-eating mammal to roam Earth found in museum cabinet in Kenya

Apr 19, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Aretha Franklin becomes first individual woman to receive posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

TuneIn

Aretha Franklin becomes first individual woman to receive posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

Apr 16, 2019
Daniel Pearl killing: Two Pakistan Taliban militants arrested by counter-terrorism officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

NewsTracker

Daniel Pearl killing: Two Pakistan Taliban militants arrested by counter-terrorism officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Apr 19, 2019
Earth Day 2019: We need to protect our species to prevent a global ecosystem collapse

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: We need to protect our species to prevent a global ecosystem collapse

Apr 22, 2019

science

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019
Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019