tech2 News Staff

You may really enjoy alcohol, but you cannot deny that it has its own ill effects! Not only does it affect your liver, but it also comes with the next-morning hangovers, bad digestion, can increase chances of cancer, you know the rest...

However, it seems, in a few years from now, you will be able to enjoy booze without being affected by its dangers.

A report published in The Guardian reveals that a scientist named David Nutt has developed a synthetic alcohol substitute he calls Alcarelle, which he claims has the potential to allow drinkers to enjoy all the benefits of alcohol and none of the drawbacks.

Excessive consumption of alcohol can not only cause physical and mental discomfort in the short term, but also everything from heart disease to various cancers in the long term. Don't forget it can also cause you to develop an alcohol addiction.

However, Nutt, who has been working on the substitute for ten years now, says that he can design Alcarelle to interact with the body in a way that avoids negative side effects.

“We know where in the brain alcohol has its ‘good’ effects and ‘bad’ effects, and what particular receptors mediate that – Gaba, glutamate and other ones, such as serotonin and dopamine,” Nutt told The Guardian. “The effects of alcohol are complicated but…you can target the parts of the brain you want to target.”

His ultimate goal is to manufacture Alcarelle and sell it to beverage companies so they can add it to their drinks.

But, don't get your hopes high (pun intended) yet, because Nutt estimates another five years to be able to wrap up all the necessary safety testing and regulatory requirements.

