Monday, December 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

History tells us this won't be last pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on coronavirus

The WHO director-general also condemned the 'dangerously short-sighted' cycle of throwing cash at outbreaks but doing nothing to prepare for the next one


Agence France-PresseDec 28, 2020 10:23:02 IST

Geneva: The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health is "doomed" without tackling climate change and animal welfare, the World Health Organization's chief said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the "dangerously short-sighted" cycle of throwing cash at outbreaks but doing nothing to prepare for the next one, in a video message marking Sunday's first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

The WHO director-general said it was time to learn the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect," he said.

"We throw money at an outbreak, and when it's over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one. This is dangerously short-sighted, and frankly difficult to understand."

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board's September 2019 first annual report on world readiness for health emergencies -- published a few months before the novel coronavirus broke out -- said the planet was woefully unprepared for potentially devastating pandemics.

"History tells us that this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life," said Tedros.

"The pandemic has highlighted the intimate links between the health of humans, animals, and planet," he added.

"Any efforts to improve human health are doomed unless they address the critical interface between humans and animals, and the existential threat of climate change that's making our earth less habitable," he said.

World 'turned upside-down'

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1.75 million people and nearly 80 million cases have been recorded since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

"In the past 12 months, our world has been turned upside-down. The impacts of the pandemic go far beyond the disease itself, with far-reaching consequences for societies and economies," said Tedros.

But the Ethiopian former health minister said the coronavirus crisis should not have come as a surprise, given the repeated warnings.

"We must all learn the lessons the pandemic is teaching us," he said.

Tedros said all countries should invest in preparedness capacities to prevent, detect, and mitigate emergencies of all kinds, and called for stronger primary health care provision.

The UN health agency's chief said that with investments in public health, "we can ensure that our children and their children inherit a safer, more resilient and more sustainable world".

The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness was called for by the United Nations General Assembly to promote the importance of prevention, preparedness, and partnership in tackling epidemics.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

COVID-19 vaccine delivery to poor countries will start in early 2021, says WHO chief

Dec 19, 2020
COVID-19 vaccine delivery to poor countries will start in early 2021, says WHO chief
Australian golf legend Greg Norman quarantining at home in COVID-19 scare

Sportstracker

Australian golf legend Greg Norman quarantining at home in COVID-19 scare

Dec 27, 2020
Legendary Australian golfer Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney

Sportstracker

Legendary Australian golfer Greg Norman in hospital with virus after father-son tourney

Dec 26, 2020
India reports 24,010 new COVID-19 cases in a day, total count rises to 99.56 lakh; toll now at 1.4 lakh

NewsTracker

India reports 24,010 new COVID-19 cases in a day, total count rises to 99.56 lakh; toll now at 1.4 lakh

Dec 17, 2020
Singapore to allow business travel arrivals from all countries from mid-Jan; maximum stay up to 14 days

NewsTracker

Singapore to allow business travel arrivals from all countries from mid-Jan; maximum stay up to 14 days

Dec 15, 2020
India's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 98.5 lakh with 30,254 new cases; recovery rate now at 94.9%

India's COVID-19 caseload climbs to 98.5 lakh with 30,254 new cases; recovery rate now at 94.9%

Dec 13, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020