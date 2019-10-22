tech2 News Staff

As fascinating as the world looks through human eyes, there's an entire world invisible to our naked eyes. The microscope lends us access to see, even interact with the wonder, beauty and breathtaking diversity in the microscopic universe.

Each year, the Nikon Small World contest chooses a series of photographs taken through the year of the microscopic universe. In the 45th year of the 'Small World' competition, a panel of microscopy experts and science journalists judged and reviewed over 2,000 images from individuals and institutions across a hundred countries to gather the finest of microphotography in 2019.

The images submitted range across the sciences — from tiny lumps of crystallised copper oxide with its harsh facades and jutting angles to the intricate nerves and skeletal system of an alligator embryo. It was the blown-up biology that won the day, with stunning images of embryos, cells, plants, organs and animals.

Here are the 20 winning images from this year's Nikon Small World photography contest.

1st place winner: Flourescent turtle embryo

2nd place winner: Single-cell, freshwater protozoans

3rd place winner: Alligator embryo developing nerves and skeleton

4th place winner: A male mosquito

5th place winner: The perfect snowflake

6th place winner:

7th place winner: Chinese red carnation stamen

8th place winner: A frozen water droplet

9th place winner: Tulip bud cross-section

10th place winner: A cell mid-division

11th place winner: Fruit fly ovaries

12th place winner: Mosquito larva

13th place winner: A microscopic cuprite castle

14th place winner: The female lynx spider

15th place winner: A pregnant Daphnia magna

16th place winner: Compound eye of a housefly

17th place winner: Vitamin C

18th place winner: a Cristobalite crystal in quartz

19th place winner: Octopus embryos

20th place winner: Mouse heart and blood vessels

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .