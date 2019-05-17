Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Hermit crab ditches what's natural for unorthodox home — a plastic doll head

In a recent viral video, the hermit crab can be seen scurrying away with a doll face for its home.

tech2 News StaffMay 17, 2019 15:55:30 IST

A hermit crab was recently spotted walking on a beach in Wake Island, USA, with a toy doll's head for its shell. A volunteer at the beach, Joseph Cronk, shot the now-viral video showing the crab scurrying away on the seashore looking more like something out of Anabelle than in nature.

The crab is seen dragging a plastic doll head behind itself where there usually is a shell.

In nature, hermit crabs live in discarded shells of snail that live along the sea. They can fit into pretty much any shell, and have a hard exterior and softer interior.

Don't let their name fool you though. While they're called "hermit crabs", they live and thrive in groups.

The shells of hermit crabs are important, as they go through a rigorous process of selection before being picked and squeezed into. Crabs inspected and explore the shells well before selecting their new home. (Oh, maybe the new Anabelle movie features this hermit crab finally coming home?)

But on a more serious note, Cronk said that he has seen an increase in the number of crabs exchanging their traditional shells for plastic objects. "Film canisters and soda cans are pretty common. But this one really gets the point across," he added.

For those wondering, why he did not remove the doll from the crab, he said it would have caused serious harm to the crustacean.

This video shows the serious extent of plastic pollution in the waters. The UN estimates that there are 100 million tonnes of plastic residing in the ocean. The marine lives do not understand the difference between good and bad.

Hermit crab ditches whats natural for unorthodox home — a plastic doll head

A Hermit Crab on the prowl for a new casa.

Dolphins that wash up dead on the shores and are cut open, their bellies are filled with plastic because they cannot see the difference between a plastic bag and jellyfish. Birds to look at plastic as a source of food. Penguins, a lot like Lovelace from Happy Feet, frequently get stuck in six-pack rings.

This crab adopting a doll as its home was not a one-off. Last year, another crab was seen opting for a doll to shelter itself in.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG


also see

UN Report

UN report explains how nature will bite humanity back if it were destroyed

May 10, 2019
UN report explains how nature will bite humanity back if it were destroyed
Microplastic pollution on seashore linked to population size of coastal cities

Microplastic

Microplastic pollution on seashore linked to population size of coastal cities

May 16, 2019
Plant-based alternative to Styrofoam developed for insulation — does it even better

Styrofoam

Plant-based alternative to Styrofoam developed for insulation — does it even better

May 13, 2019
Plastic pollution in water harming bacteria that produces ten percent of our oxygen

Plastic Pollution

Plastic pollution in water harming bacteria that produces ten percent of our oxygen

May 15, 2019
El Niño has rapidly become stronger and stranger, according to coral records

El Niño

El Niño has rapidly become stronger and stranger, according to coral records

May 07, 2019
Highlights on UN IPBES report on species loss: Damage isn't permanent, as long as we remedy it soon, dramatically

Highlights on UN IPBES report on species loss: Damage isn't permanent, as long as we remedy it soon, dramatically

May 06, 2019

science

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

Reddit AMA

Q&A: How does NASA expect to pull off landing first woman, next man on the Moon in 5 years?

May 17, 2019
Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

Black Hole

Processing black hole images is like listening to a broken piano, says scientist Katie Bouman

May 17, 2019
Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

Medicine

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

May 17, 2019
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

May 17, 2019