Indo-Asian News Service 14 November, 2018 12:52 IST

Here's where you can watch NASA InSight's touch down on Mars on 26 November

You can watch the NASA InSight landing on Mars at 3 pm EST meaning 1.30 am in India.

As NASA's InSight spacecraft touches down on the Red Planet on 26 November, people from around the world will be able to watch the event live on NASA Television, the agency's website and social media platforms, including on YouTube, the US space agency said.

About 80 live viewing events for the public to watch the InSight landing will take place around the world, NASA said on 13 November. It will be at 3 pm EST meaning 1.30 am in India on 27 November.

About 80 live viewing events for the public to watch the InSight landing will take place around the world.

Launched on May 5, Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) lander marks NASA's first Mars landing since the Curiosity rover in 2012.

The landing will kick off a two-year mission in which InSight will become the first spacecraft to study Mars' deep interior, NASA said.

Its data also will help scientists understand the formation of all rocky worlds, including our own.

InSight is being followed to Mars by two mini-spacecraft comprising NASA's Mars Cube One (MarCO), the first deep-space mission for CubeSats.

If MarCO makes its planned Mars flyby, it will attempt to relay data from InSight as it enters the planet's atmosphere and lands.

InSight and MarCO flight controllers will monitor the spacecraft's entry, descent and landing from mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, where all landing events will take place.

You can watch the live stream of the InSight landing mission on YouTube here.

