Friday, May 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

The non-toxic gel made from gelatin & water solidifies under UV light & seals heart injuries in under a minute.

tech2 News StaffMay 17, 2019 09:28:15 IST

Scientists have found a new way to glue together a heart and other human organs during surgery without any sutures.

In a study published in the journal Nature Communication, Chinese scientists describe a mixture they've invented made largely from water and gelatin. The gel can be absorbed into the body over time as it is similar in composition to soft tissue in the body. There is no need for stitches to hold the wound together since the hydrogel, after being activated with UV light, quickly grows denser and forms a rubbery, waterproof seal over the heart injury.

(Here's a mildly-graphic look at the heart-sealing gel in action)

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

Representational image. Image courtesy: Texture Tech

Sealing hearts with an adhesive

To seal heart and artery wounds, the adhesive needs to be strong enough to handle blood pressure and the movement of the heart. Importantly, it also needs to be non-toxic. This glue, according to the scientists, fits both criteria well. In fact, scientists believe the glue can withstand twice the average person's blood pressure and still get the job done.

Scientists used pigs and rabbits to test the glue's effectiveness. Pigs were chosen since their hearts are very similar to those of human beings. When pig's hearts were poked with a needle, the glue was applied directly to the wound, and the bleeding stopped in under a minute.

Two weeks later, the pig hearts were checked again for durability and leaks. They found none — only a small amount of inflammation in and around the organ.

Four-month-old pigs in a finishing barn are seen at Wessling Farms near Grand Junction, Iowa, U.S., July 5, 2018

Representational image. Reuters

The study's researchers have explained that the gel working on animals isn't a guarantee that it will in humans too. But, it does mean it is safe enough to test in humans. They reckon it should be ready to use in medical settings three to five years from now.

"No current existing clinical products can stop operative heart bleeding so quickly and efficiently," Hongwei Ouyang, researcher and co-author of the study, told The Independent in an interview.

While the heart break-healing gel is a breakthrough, the hydrogel isn't the first of its kind. There have been other studies that have used similar techniques as well.

In 2014, a Harvard study used a patch with glue to strategically patch up organs during or after surgeries. In 2017, there was another American study that spoke of a surgical glue that could close wounds as well. However, this is the first time the technology has been tested, awaiting final tweaks and some polish before it is made available to save millions of people with heart injuries.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG


also see

Zombie Cells

Zombie cells cause ageing in human beings — killing them can cure its symptoms

May 15, 2019
Zombie cells cause ageing in human beings — killing them can cure its symptoms
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019
Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

Antibiotics

Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

May 16, 2019
Indian scientists found three bacteria that can be killed to cure tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Indian scientists found three bacteria that can be killed to cure tuberculosis

May 15, 2019
How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

How many species make up life on Earth? its a simple question with no easy answer

May 07, 2019
SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

SciArt

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

May 06, 2019

science

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

Medicine

Heart-sealing adhesive: Bioglue can now heal broken hearts without surgery or sutures

May 17, 2019
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites pushed by days in second scrub this week

May 17, 2019
Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

Antibiotics

Combining antibiotics with silver nanoparticles help with drug resistance bacteria

May 16, 2019
Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019