Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

This was likely the first Marsquake detected by InSight's instruments on the Red Planet.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 10:51:02 IST

NASA's InSight lander appears to have caught evidence of the first ever "faints rumbles" from inside Mars. This was likely the first Marsquake ever detected by instruments on the Red Planet.

Mission scientists working from data collected by the InSight lander, a robotic geologist sent by NASA to investigate the planet's quakes, tremors and heat escaping from the surface. Seismic tremors on Mars like the ones that we experience on Earth are something scientists have theorized and suspected for a long time, but only now found evidence for on data from 6 April.

The new discovery could go a long way in understanding the origins of our neighbouring planet. Tremors in Mars' interiors were also among the InSight mission's key science goals. The lander picked up on movement under its robotic feet in the first confirmed "marsquake" recorded in history.

The instrument that made the finding possible was a dome-shaped probe — the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) — made its touchdown on Mars in December 2018 after hitching a ride on the InSight spacecraft. The SEIS instruments listen to vibrations on the surface of Mars caused by weather,  but also detect movement from deep within the planet (the so-called "marsquakes"), as well as other tremors that are caused by meteorites impacting the planet.

The SEIS is operated by the French space agency CNES, which reported that it had detected "a weak but distinct seismic signal" from the probe.

"We've been waiting months for our first marsquake," Philippe Lognonné, the principal investigator for SIES, said in a statement by CNES.

"It's so exciting to finally have proof that Mars is still seismically active."

Hear, Hear! NASAs InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

An image of InSight's seismometer taken on the 110th Martian day of the mission. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

While scientists suspected Marsquakes still exist, they didn't consider these rumbles to be as frequent as the ones we experience on Earth. Mars and the Moon do not have tectonic plates — massive fragments of the Earth's outer shell that glide over the mantle and rub against each other occasionally, releasing vibrations that are felt on the surface as Earthquakes. Yet, both still experience quakes.

The popular opinion among geologists is that the quakes on Mars and the Moon doesn't have to do with tectonic plates at all. On Mars, scientists suspected that quakes were caused by the slow cooling of planet's core over millions of years that may trigger sporadic quakes as energy swept through the interior of the planet. InSight's discovery of a confirmed Marsquake is big news, but its longer mission is quite the challenge: to study the structure of Mars's interior. This particular quake was not powerful enough to produce the data NASA needs to analyze either the cause or make sense of the structure within.

But InSight still has a decade and a half of exploration to dig up more answers about Mars and its past. And a discovery this big in its first year is a promising start.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990


also see

Mars Missions

NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting

Apr 15, 2019
NASA's Curiosity taps Mars' clay mountain, InSight carries on 'mole' troubleshooting
Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Mars Base

Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Apr 18, 2019
NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
SpaceX ‘Starhopper’ completes its historic first 'hop' tied down to the launchpad

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX ‘Starhopper’ completes its historic first 'hop' tied down to the launchpad

Apr 09, 2019
NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Hubble Telescope

NASA's Hubble takes beautiful image of Southern Crab nebula to celebrate turning 29

Apr 23, 2019
Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Space Robots

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Apr 19, 2019

science

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019
Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019
CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene editing

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Apr 23, 2019