Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Health ministry seeks info from MEA on Indian visa applicants after outbreak of coronavirus in China

Coronavirus has infected more than 220 people, resulting in the death of three people but WHO says the risk is low.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 21, 2020 11:54:02 IST

In the wake of the outbreak of an infection in China caused by a new strain of virus, the health ministry has sought from the Ministry of External Affairs details of those who have applied for Indian visa since 31 December so that they can be counselled.

The MEA has also been requested to disseminate travel advisory to Indian Embassies in China and adjoining countries in local languages for wider circulation and passenger information, the health ministry said in a statement.

The Union health secretary has also written to states and Union Territories to review their preparedness, identify gaps and strengthen core capacities in the area of surveillance, laboratory support and in particular, hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of patients with severe respiratory illness.

Special secretary, health, on Monday reviewed the public health measures that need to be scaled in the context of spurt in cases reported by China.

Health ministry seeks info from MEA on Indian visa applicants after outbreak of coronavirus in China

Representational Image.

According to Chinese authorities, coronavirus has infected more than 220 people and resulted in the death of three persons in the country. WHO, in its risk assessment, said that the risk for a global spread of the infection remains low.

Various measures have been initiated by the Ministry of Health as a matter of abundant precaution and the secretary, health is constantly reviewing the developments, preparedness and response measures being undertaken by the ministry, an official statement said.

The health ministry has written to the civil aviation ministry for the thermal screening of passengers at the international airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin and the airlines to follow International Civil Aviation Organization guidelines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on flights originating from China.

The Airport Health Organizations at the Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have put up signs at prominent locations informing the public about self-reporting of illness. Hospitals attached to these airports have been reviewed for provision of isolation and critical care facilities, the statement said.

"The ministry of health has also written to Ministry of External Affairs to provide details of travellers from Wuhan city who have sought a visa to travel to India, since 31 December and to counsel the applicants while issuing a visa.

"They have also been requested to provide daily details. As for E-visa issue Ministry of Home Affairs is being approached," the statement stated.

The Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) under the Chairmanship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has met twice — on 8 and 15 January — to assess the risk and review the preparedness and response mechanisms to manage any case that might get into India.

WHO, being represented in the JMG, is providing the ministry with regular updates and technical information. A travel advisory has been put up on the ministry's website and also on the Twitter handle.

According to the statement, the National Institute of Virology, Pune, is fully geared up to test samples of novel coronavirus (nCoV). Ten other laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research's Viral Research and Diagnostics Laboratories network are also equipped to test samples if such a need arises.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

China confirms 3 dead, 139 fresh cases of coronavirus reported over weekend as virus spreads to new cities including Shenzhen, Beijing

Jan 20, 2020
China confirms 3 dead, 139 fresh cases of coronavirus reported over weekend as virus spreads to new cities including Shenzhen, Beijing
China reports 17 fresh cases of new coronavirus strain; Wuhan officials strengthen screening ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

NewsTracker

China reports 17 fresh cases of new coronavirus strain; Wuhan officials strengthen screening ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Jan 19, 2020
WHO gets set to take on the mystery virus from China, stop it from going global

WHO gets set to take on the mystery virus from China, stop it from going global

Jan 15, 2020
The new coronavirus spreads to Japan, Thailand; causes another death in China

The new coronavirus spreads to Japan, Thailand; causes another death in China

Jan 17, 2020
Ten children die of mysterious disease in J&K's Udhampur; Centre deploys team of experts to investigate

NewsTracker

Ten children die of mysterious disease in J&K's Udhampur; Centre deploys team of experts to investigate

Jan 18, 2020
New family of viruses, either causes common cold or more serious illnesses, might be contagious

virus

New family of viruses, either causes common cold or more serious illnesses, might be contagious

Jan 16, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019