Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

The common link was found to be in a set of neurons that are common to both the brain and the gut.

tech2 News StaffJun 06, 2019 17:08:42 IST

For the longest time, researchers have observed an empirical link between autism and problems with the gut. Now, researchers have narrowed down what this link could actually be: gene mutations that were found both in the brain and gut. This finding confirms the long-suspected link between the gut and brain via the nervous system in people with autism.

The common link was found to be in a set of neurons that are common to both the brain and the gut. This could open an entirely new line of treatment for behavioral issues linked to autism by looking at the gut as the target instead of the brain.

"Up to 90 percent of people with autism suffer from gut issues, which can have a significant impact on daily life for them and their families," Dr Elisa Hill-Yardin, Chief Investigator Associate Professor at RMIT University, said in a press release.

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

The Gut-Brain axis has a hand in autism, too. Image: McGill University

The gene that was found mutated (altered) in both cases was a "velcro" gene found between neurons that normally keeps the neurons in close contact — crucial for communication between neurons in the brain. This, according to RMIT University, is the first identified "cause" of autism. This mutation affects communication between neurons in the brain, but can also be mirrored in the gut, leading to a dysfunction in gut health and functioning.

While the "velcro" mutation is quite rare, it is one of over 150 autism-related gene alterations that affect neuronal connections in people, according to Hill-Yardin.

There are some distinct ways the mutation affects the body:

  • Gut contractions
  • Number of neurons in the small intestine
  • Speed at which food moves through the small intestine
  • Responses to critical neurotransmitter important in autism (well-known in the brain but not previously identified to play any major role in the gut)
Neural synapses are the biochemical bridges that connect adjacent neurons. Image courtesy: Neurocentral

Neural synapses are the biochemical bridges that connect adjacent neurons. Image courtesy: Neurocentral

The results from the study include tests of this gut-brain link in animal studies (pre-clinical trials), furthering the findings of a landmark study led by Swedish and French researchers from 2003. While the earlier study in 2003 zeroed in on the genetic basis for autism spectrum disorders, the recent study looks at the gastrointestinal problems that autistic patients experienced.

Apart from the implications that the discovery has for autism research, confirming the brain-gut link also suggests there may be a broader mechanism at play. Researchers know that microbes can affect the brain through the gut-brain connection. Does that also mean tweaking these microbes improves mood and behaviour?

This is one of many new questions that the researchers hope to address in upcoming trials.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project
The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019
Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

Rockets

Origami-inspired material absorbs force of landing, could help make rockets reusable

May 27, 2019
NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

Schizophrenia

World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

May 24, 2019

science

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019
People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Microplastic

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Jun 06, 2019
Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Black Hole

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Jun 06, 2019
China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Satellite Launch

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Jun 06, 2019