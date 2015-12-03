Thursday, July 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Nimish Sawant 26 July, 2018 11:46 IST

Guitarist turned planetary scientist Lujendra Ojha on finding water on Mars

Nepal-born 25-year old Lujendra Ojha is credited with discovering flowing liquid salt water on Mars.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on 3 December 2015, and is being republished in light of new evidence found of an existing body of liquid water on Mars.

The possibility of life on our neighboring planet Mars has fascinated us for decades now. Google 'Life on Mars' and apart from coming across countless documentaries exploring the prospect, you will also come across a David Bowie number from the 70s. The Martian, released earlier this year based on the book of the same name, also teases the possibility of living on the red planet. In fact, if you are into science fiction, here's a list of 100 books related to Mars and life on it. Mars One is a program which is working on sending humans to establish a settlement on Mars from 2026 onwards.

Clearly, there is a lot of interest with regard to the Red Planet.

Nepal-born 25-year old Lujendra Ojha, a planetary scientist who is currently a Ph D candidate at Georgia Institute of Technology, is credited with discovering flowing liquid salt water on the surface of Mars back in 2011. The prospect of finding water on Mars does improve the chances of colonising the planet. But how long will it take? No one knows.

lujendra2

Before he gives his TEDxGateway talk in Mumbai on 5 December, tech2 had a chance to speak with the scientist who likes to call himself 'jack of all trades'.

Your website shows a picture of you strumming a guitar on stage, but the profile we received mentioned the term 'Planetary Scientist'. Tell us about this journey :)
Well, music has always been a hobby of mine. I played music throughout my high-school and college. It is a passion of mine, and so is science. In the end, I chose science as a career path.

Tell us about the Recurring Slope Lineae and how you came about spotting these
Recurring Slope Lineae is the result of my undergraduate thesis. I was a junior (3rd year) in college when I discovered these features. I wrote an algorithm that was able to detect changes between images of Mars. The algorithm spotted these changes, and we studied intensively to understand what these features are and how they form on present day surface of Mars.

RSL

How did you arrive to the conclusion that these shapes were related to presence of water on Mars' surface?
This was done via a technique called infrared spectroscopy. Basically, here is an explanation of spectroscopy: "Human eyes can see many colors: red, blue, yellow, etc. When we look at a leaf, it looks green to us; this is because a major compound in leaves called chlorophyll absorbs all the other color human eyes can see and reflects green color. This is essentially how spectroscopy works. We observe the surface of Mars in different colors, both in visible and infrared spectrum. The places where we see RSL on Mars, absorbed color at specific frequency when we know hydrated minerals absorb light. Based on this observation, we were able to conclude that water plays a key role in the formation of recurring slope lineae on Mars."

Does this discovery of water on the Martian surface mean that human habitation on the planet is not in the realm of sci-fi anymore? How has it improved the chances of habitation - of human or microscopic organisms?
Human habitation is definitely possible on Mars. It is only a matter of time before it comes a reality. The real problem with human habitation is in terms of engineering and technical aspects. Life as we know it, requires water to survive, so this finding has increased our chances of human habitation and also raises the possibility of extant life on Mars.

You are currently pursuing PhD at Georgia Tech, what are your future plans — will it be concentrated on your discovery and its after effects - a position in NASA; or do you have other plans?
Future plan is to get a job, may it be NASA or some academic position. But the long term goal is to be involved in space research and exploration.

We read online that you are also interested in studying earthquakes. With the tragic earthquakes that have taken place not only in your native Nepal, but also in places such as Afghanistan and Pakistan, could you tell us the kind of research that you are interested in, regarding quakes 
We are basically trying to understand how landscapes change due to earthquakes. The seismically induced shaking causes mass erosion and landslides. We seek to explore the relationship between erosion and earthquakes to infer how frequent these earthquakes are in this part of the world. In one sentence, we are trying to explore how frequently in past these massive earthquakes took place.

mars One

What are your views on the Mars One program. Do you think their goal is achievable by 2026?
I am not sure about Mars one program. I hope they are successful. I wish them all the best. However, I am not sure if they have covered all the difficulty concerning long term human space travels.

Given a chance to go to Mars, what are the first things you would like to do when there?
Explore and seek signs of Martian life. Did Mars ever host life unique to Mars? Was there ever a second genesis of life in this part of the solar system.

Lujendra Ojha is currently at the Earth and Planetary Science department at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, United States.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

also see

Mars

NASA releases new image showing 'spiders' crawling on the surface of Mars

Jul 15, 2018

Mission Mars

Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Carson wants to be the first human to go to Mars

Jul 11, 2018

Mars

Scientists discover an underground lake on Mars raising possibility of life

Jul 26, 2018

NASA probe might have destroyed organic molecules found on Mars: Report

Jul 12, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

TuneIn

U2, Metallica, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga among 2018's highest paid musicians

Jul 25, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

Century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July: How is redness of the Moon measured

Jul 26, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018