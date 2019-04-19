Friday, April 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Guinness to spend 16 mn euros on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

With the new move, Guinness will eliminate the equivalent of 40 million plastic bottles from the Earth.

tech2 News StaffApr 19, 2019 08:41:54 IST

For every single use plastic item you use, it takes a thousand years for it to decompose.

Plastic was invented in 1907, and every plastic item we as a society have used is still out there somewhere on the Earth.

On 15 April, in an unprecedented move, Diageo, the manufacturer of Guinness beer, announced that they will be reducing the plastic in their packaging. They want their packaging to be 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable. Their beer cans and widgets, though, are already recyclable.

"We already have one of the most sustainable breweries in the world at St James’s Gate and we are now leading the way in sustainable packaging. This is good news for the brand, for our wider beer portfolio and for the environment,” Mark Sandy, Global Head of Beer, Baileys and Smirnoff, said in a statement.

Guinness to spend 16 mn euros on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

Guinness beer cans. Image: Paul David/Flickr

The company will now be spending 16 million Euros to convert themselves into a plastic-free beer-manufacturing entity. Multi-can packs will be replaced by cardboard packs, which are sustainably-sourced, recyclable and fully-biodegradable. By ditching plastic ring carriers and shrink wrap, they’ll be removing the equivalent of 40 million plastic bottles from the Earth.

Diageo has also set out a target for themselves for year 2025 with four goals. A 100 percent shift from their plastic use to recyclable, reusable and compostable material; investing in opportunities that promote a circular economy and sustainable packaging breakthroughs in research; to use 40 percent recycled content on average in what are currently plastic bottles — and 100 percent by 2030.

But here's the real kicker. Diageo has also announced that they will increase their collaborations with governments, their own rivals and their consumers to gather more support for recycling. They haven't released any numbers or specifics for this particular goal yet, but its certainly a bold and welcome move by the company towards sustainable manufacturing practices. The new beer packs will be available for sale on shelves in Ireland as early as August 2019, and starting mid-2020 in international markets.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims
Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019

science

Guinness to spend 16 mn euros on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

Plastic Packaging

Guinness to spend 16 mn euros on plastic-free packaging for beer in welcome move

Apr 19, 2019
Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019
NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Climate Change

We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Apr 18, 2019