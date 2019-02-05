Tuesday, February 05, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

The printer gets its nickname from the machine in Star Trek that materializes objects inside a tube.

tech2 News Staff Feb 05, 2019 16:51:32 IST

For a fairly new and exciting technology, 3D printers at work can be a pretty uninspiring sight. The machine cranks out ink audibly and builds objects layer-by-layer, which is still pretty cool, but that world could certainly do with an upgrade. And now it has one – and they're calling it 'the replicator'.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley have built a printer that can create objects in one shot using light instead of ink.

The printer first scans an object from multiple different angles and projects the scan onto a tube using different intensities of light beams.

The tube is filled with a synthetic resin that goes solid when it is hit with light of a specific intensity. Amazingly, the team of researchers demonstrated the super-fast and super-cool 3D printer by building a mini-figurine of the popular "The Thinker" statue.

The process also works with a simple slide projector, according to a Nature report. Images of an object that were captured from multiple different 2D angles and projected onto the resin-filled tube also did the trick – the object was recreated in its 3D, light-printed resin form.

"The amount of light received by any point (in the tube of resin) can be independently controlled," Hayden Taylor, one of the study's authors at the University of California, Berkeley, told Science. "Where the total amount exceeds a certain value, the liquid will become solid."

The resin absorbs packets of light, called photons, and polymerizes or hardens when it crosses a certain threshold. These links make the light-printed object look almost like solid plastic once complete, and the remaining liquid is removed.

The object is technically light-printed using a resin sensitive to a specific wavelength of light. Image credit: Nature/University of California, Berkeley.

The object is technically light-printed using a resin sensitive to a specific wavelength of light. Image credit: Nature/University of California, Berkeley.

This new way of 3D printing also leaves room for more flexibility. It can print an object enclosing another one, for instance, and leaves the printed object with a much smoother surface than conventional 3D printers do today.

The printer is nicknamed "the replicator" after the machines in Star Trek that can materialize pretty much any inanimate object inside a tube.

The study was published in the journal Science this week and could rapidly revolutionize the world of 3D-printed medicine and manufacturing.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

Gene-editing

Chinese scientist behind gene-edited baby study gets fired for illegal actions

Jan 22, 2019

ISRO

ISRO to train 45 nations in building nanosatellites in a space diplomacy mission

Jan 22, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

science

3D Printing

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

Feb 05, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019

Gene Editing

Another scientist is editing genes in human embryos, but ethically this time

Feb 05, 2019

ISRO Launch

ISRO to launch GSAT-31 communication satellite to replace dying INSAT-4CR on 6 Feb

Feb 05, 2019