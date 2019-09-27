Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greta Thunberg to strike for the climate in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau to join her

Schools, colleges and universities have suspended classes for the day, government has encouraged staff to take the day off.


Agence France-PresseSep 27, 2019 10:08:46 IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would take part in a climate action march on Friday led by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg as the environment emerges as a key election issue.

His main rival Conservative leader, Andrew Scheer, will be campaigning elsewhere, but the rally in Montreal is expected to draw other party leaders as well as Trudeau, leader of the Liberals.

Trudeau, who faces tough elections 21 October, on Thursday paddled up in a canoe in Sudbury, Ontario to announce he would be marching in Montreal with thousands of other Canadians to "fight for the environment."

"There has been an extraordinary amount of mobilization by young people, and by Canadians across this country and indeed around the world, calling for real action on climate change," he said.

Greta Thunberg to strike for the climate in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau to join her

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Friday's event coincides with similar so-called "climate strikes" around the globe.

Schools, colleges and universities have suspended classes for the day, and the city government has encouraged staff to take the day off.

Thunberg, 16, on Monday accused world leaders in a rousing "How Dare You?" speech at the UN climate summit of betraying her generation. "You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she thundered, visibly angry and close to tears.

The teen has spurred millions of youths to protest, drawn by her steely determination despite her years.

She is expected to speak at a press conference before the march starts at noon (1600 GMT).

Organizers said Thunberg also will take aim at airlines' skyrocketing CO2 emissions in a speech outside the UN aviation agency in Montreal, which is holding its annual conference.

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg with her 'School strike for Climate' sign

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg with her 'School strike for Climate' sign

The International Civil Aviation Organization's 193 member states this week are taking stock of the implementation of a climate plan unveiled at its last general assembly in 2016. Aviation accounts for about two percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the ICAO.

Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic for the UN climate summit in New York specifically to avoid flying.

In his first term, Trudeau cast himself as a champion in the fight against global warming, but his green image was tarnished by his nationalization of an oil pipeline to salvage the construction project after years of delay.

His campaign was rocked last week by images that emerged of him wearing blackface makeup when he was a student and young teacher.
Recent polling put the Conservatives slightly ahead of the Liberals in the election race.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

climate strike

Global Climate Strike: How to join the worldwide protest for urgent climate action 20 September

Sep 19, 2019
Global Climate Strike: How to join the worldwide protest for urgent climate action 20 September
Teen climate champion Greta Thunberg tells America's Congress to 'listen to the scientists'

Climate Action

Teen climate champion Greta Thunberg tells America's Congress to 'listen to the scientists'

Sep 19, 2019
Global Climate Strike: A look at the strike that is demanding climate action today

Global Climate Strike

Global Climate Strike: A look at the strike that is demanding climate action today

Sep 21, 2019
Global Climate Strike: Where will you be when the world demands urgent climate action today?

Climate Strike

Global Climate Strike: Where will you be when the world demands urgent climate action today?

Sep 20, 2019
New York to be epicenter for climate action with UN Climate Summit and Global Strike

UN Summit 2019

New York to be epicenter for climate action with UN Climate Summit and Global Strike

Sep 18, 2019
Global climate strike planned on 20 September wins union support in UK, Germany

Climate Strike

Global climate strike planned on 20 September wins union support in UK, Germany

Sep 18, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019