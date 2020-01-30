The Associated PressJan 30, 2020 16:56:49 IST
Climate activist Greta Thunberg said Wednesday she has applied to trademark her name and that of the international school strike movement she inspired, a move meant to protect the movement from misuse for commercial purposes.
In an Instagram post, the 17-year-old Swede said that she and fellow activists have “absolutely no interests” in trademarks “but unfortunately it needs to be done.”
Thunberg said the application covers her name, the name of the Fridays for Future movement, and “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (Swedish for “School strike for climate”), which was the slogan on a sign she held during the weekly solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament that inspired similar actions by other young people.
Thunberg said trademark protection is needed because her name and that of the movement “are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever.”
“It happens, for instance, in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name,” she wrote.
She said that registering the trademarks were also required to receive pro bono legal assistance in taking action act against people or companies that try to use her name and the name of Fridays for Future for purposes that aren’t in line with the movements.
View this post on Instagram
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
“Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me,” Thunberg said. “It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can — and must — not be used for individual or commercial purposes.”
Thunberg said that she and her family also are setting up a nonprofit foundation to handle money from such things as book royalties, donations and prizes transparently.
The foundation’s aim “will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health,” she wrote.
