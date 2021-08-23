Monday, August 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greta Thunberg might attend COP26 after threatening to skip it over vaccine inequality

She said at the time that the conference in Glasgow should be postponed if everyone could not attend on the same terms.


Agence France-PresseAug 23, 2021 10:25:32 IST

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said on Friday she hoped to go to the COP26 climate summit in November, months after threatening to skip the event because of unfair vaccine rollouts.

"I've heard from people that all the delegates will be offered a vaccine," Thunberg told AFP. "If that's considered safe, then I will hopefully attend."

The 18-year-old said in April that by November richer countries would be vaccinating young healthy people "very often at the expense of people in risk groups in other parts of the world".

She said at the time that the conference in Glasgow should be postponed if everyone could not attend on the same terms.

The conference has already been postponed once from its original date of November 2020.

Thunberg spoke to AFP on Friday, the third anniversary of the start of her now world-famous "School Strike for the Climate".

Marking the day with a protest outside the Swedish parliament with other climate activists, she said her campaign had accomplished a lot in three years.

"It depends how you see it," she said.

"You can either see it as we have been able to mobilise millions of people and raise the level of awareness. But you can also see it as the emissions are still increasing and the changes necessary are still nowhere in sight.

"We need to begin to treat the crisis like a crisis. If we don't do that, then we won't be able to do anything else. That is the only step forward."

Asked where she expected to be in three years, the high school student said she would still be leading her campaign.

"Unfortunately, I think we will still be protesting in three years because this will take many decades unfortunately, or at least many years."age

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

'Code red': UN report sounds alarm over irreversible climate impact, warns global warming threshold likely to be breached

Aug 09, 2021
'Code red': UN report sounds alarm over irreversible climate impact, warns global warming threshold likely to be breached
Melting ice in Mongolia reveal artifacts, provide clues to people's past lives

melting icecaps

Melting ice in Mongolia reveal artifacts, provide clues to people's past lives

Aug 19, 2021
Eight key takeaways from the IPCC report that prove we need to put in the work to fight climate change

IPCC

Eight key takeaways from the IPCC report that prove we need to put in the work to fight climate change

Aug 13, 2021
July was the hottest month ever recorded in the world, reports NOAA

global warming

July was the hottest month ever recorded in the world, reports NOAA

Aug 16, 2021
World Humanitarian Day 2021: History, theme and all you need to know

NewsTracker

World Humanitarian Day 2021: History, theme and all you need to know

Aug 18, 2021
Montreal Protocol saved the ozone layer while unintentionally preventing climate change

ozone layer

Montreal Protocol saved the ozone layer while unintentionally preventing climate change

Aug 20, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021