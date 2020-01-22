Wednesday, January 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump caught in a war of words at World Economic Forum

“Our house is still on fire,” she said, repeating her remarks from the World Economic Forum a year ago.


ReutersJan 22, 2020 10:15:30 IST

Activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday planting trees was not enough to address climate change, in an apparent rebuke to a pledge in Davos by U.S. President Donald Trump an hour earlier.

Trump dismissed “perennial prophets of doom” on climate change in his keynote address. While he did not directly name Thunberg, she was sitting in the audience for his speech.

Trump announced the United States would join an initiative to plant one trillion trees, but also spoke at length about the economic importance of oil and gas and called climate change activists the “heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers”.

Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump caught in a war of words at World Economic Forum

Greta Thunberg spoke at the World Economic Forum. Image credit: AP

“Our house is still on fire,” Thunberg said in her speech, repeating her remarks at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum a year ago.

“Your inaction is fuelling the flames,” the 17-year-old added, in the latest to-and-fro with the 73-year-old president.

Their debate around climate change appears an attempt by both to frame the argument, with Thunberg calling for an immediate end to fossil fuel investments in front of a packed audience an hour after watching Trump make his keynote address in the Swiss ski resort.

Thunberg responded by referring to “empty words and promises” by world leaders. “You say children shouldn’t worry... don’t be so pessimistic and then, nothing, silence.”

She said: “Planting trees is good of course, but it is nowhere near enough of what is needed, and it cannot replace real mitigation and rewilding nature.”

Earlier, Thunberg called on world leaders to listen to young activists, who have followed her to Davos this year.

“I’m not a person that can complain about not being heard,” she said, prompting laughter from the audience on the first day of the annual WEF meeting. “The science and voice of young people is not the centre of the conversation, but it needs to be.”

Several young activists have travelled to Davos, which has chosen sustainability as its main theme this year.

Thunberg has inspired millions to take action on climate change. A video of her giving Trump what media described as a “death stare” at a U.N. climate summit in New York in September went viral on social media.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WEF2020

Greta Thunberg’s message at the World Economic Forum: ‘Our House Is Still on Fire’

Jan 22, 2020
Greta Thunberg’s message at the World Economic Forum: ‘Our House Is Still on Fire’
You have not seen anything yet, you have not seen the last of us: Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg

You have not seen anything yet, you have not seen the last of us: Greta Thunberg

Jan 20, 2020
Davos 2020: Donald Trump touts 'great American comeback' at WEF summit, says second phase of US-China trade deal soon

TheySaidIt

Davos 2020: Donald Trump touts 'great American comeback' at WEF summit, says second phase of US-China trade deal soon

Jan 22, 2020
Donald Trump says US ready to 'help' India, Pakistan with Kashmir dispute ahead of talks with Imran Khan

TheySaidIt

Donald Trump says US ready to 'help' India, Pakistan with Kashmir dispute ahead of talks with Imran Khan

Jan 22, 2020
Davos 2020: WTO will survive but it will look different, says Roberto Azevedo amid growing call for protectionism over free trade

TheySaidIt

Davos 2020: WTO will survive but it will look different, says Roberto Azevedo amid growing call for protectionism over free trade

Jan 21, 2020
Roger Federer responds to criticism from climate change activist Geta Thunberg's 'wake-up' volley

Sportstracker

Roger Federer responds to criticism from climate change activist Geta Thunberg's 'wake-up' volley

Jan 13, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019