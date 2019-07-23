Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greta Thunberg dismisses climate crisis critics at French Parliament speech

Greta said, "You don't have to listen to us, but you do have to listen to the science."

The Associated PressJul 23, 2019 22:01:59 IST

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has told lawmakers at France’s lower house of parliament that they need to listen to scientists on the issue of climate change and act now to avert a catastrophe.

Greta Thunberg dismisses climate crisis critics at French Parliament speech

Climate activist Greta Thunberg giving a speech at the French Parliament. Image: Reuters.

Thunberg spoke Tuesday in a conference room, invited by lawmakers from several parties. She has drawn criticism from some conservative and far-right lawmakers.

She said that youth like herself are only communicating what scientists have learned about climate change, citing a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. She said if people don’t reduce CO2 levels, the world will reach a tipping point by 2030 with no way to reverse things.

Thunberg, who has sparked student climate protests around the world, received the first Freedom Prize of France’s Normandy region on Sunday.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

climate change

Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, awarded Freedom Prize in France for her work

Jul 22, 2019
Teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, awarded Freedom Prize in France for her work
Olden east coast cities in the US are letting out methane into the atmosphere

climate change

Olden east coast cities in the US are letting out methane into the atmosphere

Jul 23, 2019
Indian scientists develop 'Black gold' that can absorb light and carbon dioxide

black gold

Indian scientists develop 'Black gold' that can absorb light and carbon dioxide

Jul 09, 2019
Central, north India, western Himalayas prone to extreme rainfall due to climate change, says Harsh Vardhan

NewsTracker

Central, north India, western Himalayas prone to extreme rainfall due to climate change, says Harsh Vardhan

Jul 09, 2019
Climate change causing coral reefs to shift away from equatorial to temperate regions

Coral reefs

Climate change causing coral reefs to shift away from equatorial to temperate regions

Jul 11, 2019
Artificial snow last ditch effort to save coastal cities form going into the ocean

Snow

Artificial snow last ditch effort to save coastal cities form going into the ocean

Jul 18, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019