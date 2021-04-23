Friday, April 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greta Thunberg berates politicians for ignoring climate change, destroying environments around the world

She also directly accused the current generation of politicians of "giving up without even trying."


Agence France-PresseApr 23, 2021 14:16:57 IST

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg assailed powerful politicians on Thursday for "ignoring" climate change, as she demanded an end to fossil fuel subsidies and implored the current generation of leaders to take the crisis more seriously. Speaking as world leaders gathered at a climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, the 18-year-old Thunberg warned that powerful interests and lawmakers were contributing to the "destruction" of living conditions around the globe."How long do you honestly believe people in power like you will get away with it?" the Swedish activist told US lawmakers at a House of Representatives committee hearing.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg during her climate strike at home. Image credit: Twitter/@GretaThunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg during her climate strike at home. Image credit: Twitter/@GretaThunberg

"How long do you think you can continue ignoring the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity and historic emissions without being held accountable?" she asked. "You get away with it now, but sooner or later people are going to realize what you have been doing all this time."

Thunberg, the world's foremost young climate activist, has addressed members of the US Congress before, at a hearing in 2019.

But Thursday's remarks coincided with Biden's Earth Day Climate Summit, in which he committed to aggressive new goals for reducing emissions.

As leaders like China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed commitments to reduce emissions, Thunberg said global action still fell far short of where it should be.

"It is the year 2021. The fact we are still having this discussion and even more that we are still subsidizing fossil fuels directly or indirectly using taxpayer money is a disgrace," she said."It is proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all."

She also directly accused the current generation of politicians of "giving up without even trying," adding: "Well, I'm here to tell you that unlike you, my generation will not give up without a fight."

Greta Thunberg's Twitter bio.

Greta Thunberg's Twitter bio.

Thunberg in particular criticized the continued use of fossil fuel subsidies, which in the United States have been on the books for more than 100 years, even though Washington committed in 2009 to bringing them to an end.

She also showed her willingness to confront -- and even mock -- world leaders.

When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the summit, he said it was vital to think of the climate change fight as a challenge to boost growth and jobs, not merely as "some expensive politically correct green act of bunny hugging."

Thunberg promptly changed her Twitter bio to a two-word description: "Bunny hugger."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

leaders summit

Earth day 2021: What can Joe Biden’s summit achieve for climate action?

Apr 22, 2021
Earth day 2021: What can Joe Biden’s summit achieve for climate action?
Earth Day 2021: Joe Biden to host Earth Day climate Summit; how to watch it online, who is attending

climate summit

Earth Day 2021: Joe Biden to host Earth Day climate Summit; how to watch it online, who is attending

Apr 22, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Earth day 2021: Climate scientists caution concept of net zero is a dangerous trap

carbon emissions

Earth day 2021: Climate scientists caution concept of net zero is a dangerous trap

Apr 22, 2021
Climate Summit 2021: Narendra Modi to speak shortly at US-hosted virtual meet

NewsTracker

Climate Summit 2021: Narendra Modi to speak shortly at US-hosted virtual meet

Apr 22, 2021
Climate Summit 2021: Narendra Modi announces India-US clean energy initiative, pitches 'back to basics' philosophy

NewsTracker

Climate Summit 2021: Narendra Modi announces India-US clean energy initiative, pitches 'back to basics' philosophy

Apr 22, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021