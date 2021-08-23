Monday, August 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Greenland's ice summit witnessed rainfall for the first time in history, scientists worry about climate change

Researchers recorded rainfall on 14 August and its estimated that about seven billion tonnes of water fell across the sheet.


FP TrendingAug 23, 2021 18:16:31 IST

In a stark sign of climate change, rain fell at the summit of Greenland’s ice sheet for the first time in recorded history. The average temperatures are normally well below freezing degree on the summit, which is at a height of 10,551 feet above sea level.

The precipitation, which occurred during an exceptionally warm three days, saw temperatures rising 18 degrees higher than average.

The edge of the Greenland Ice Sheet. Credit: Jason Briner

The edge of the Greenland Ice Sheet. Credit: Jason Briner

Researchers recorded rainfall on 14 August. It has been estimated that about seven billion tonnes of water fell across the sheet. The rainfall caused significant melting in most of Greenland, an area approximately four times the size of the UK.

This marks the third time in recorded history that temperatures in Greenland have gone above freezing point. The region also saw a large-scale melting episode in July this year, making scientists worried about the effect of climate change.

In an interview, Ted Scambos, a scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado, called the event “unprecedented". "We are crossing thresholds not seen in millennia, and frankly this is not going to change until we adjust what we’re doing to the air,” he added.

In May this year, scientists had stated that a large portion of Greenland’s ice sheet was nearing a significant tipping point, after which accelerated melting of the ice would be a given, even if global warming was stopped.

The global sea levels would rise by six metres if all of Greenland’s ice melted. The event would affect millions around the world and submerge low-lying cities such as Amsterdam, New York, and Shanghai. Though the event could take centuries to occur, the rapid levels of ice melt due to global warming is a cause of worry for scientists.

It has been estimated that if aggressive interventions are not taken, the Arctic could be ice-free by 2050.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

climate action

Climate repair: These three actions need to be taken to stabilise the planet, ASAP

Aug 16, 2021
Climate repair: These three actions need to be taken to stabilise the planet, ASAP
Melting ice in Mongolia reveal artifacts, provide clues to people's past lives

melting icecaps

Melting ice in Mongolia reveal artifacts, provide clues to people's past lives

Aug 19, 2021
Eight key takeaways from the IPCC report that prove we need to put in the work to fight climate change

IPCC

Eight key takeaways from the IPCC report that prove we need to put in the work to fight climate change

Aug 13, 2021
July was the hottest month ever recorded in the world, reports NOAA

global warming

July was the hottest month ever recorded in the world, reports NOAA

Aug 16, 2021
'Code red': UN report sounds alarm over irreversible climate impact, warns global warming threshold likely to be breached

NewsTracker

'Code red': UN report sounds alarm over irreversible climate impact, warns global warming threshold likely to be breached

Aug 09, 2021
World Humanitarian Day 2021: History, theme and all you need to know

NewsTracker

World Humanitarian Day 2021: History, theme and all you need to know

Aug 18, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021