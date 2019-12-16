Monday, December 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Green Deal: Nuclear energy one of EU's solution to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

Slovak Prime Minister insisted the EU would be unable to reach its climate targets without nuclear power plants.


The Associated PressDec 16, 2019 09:01:00 IST

European Union leaders agreed Friday that nuclear energy will be part of the bloc’s solution to making it's economy carbon neutral by 2050, allowing them to win the support of two coal-dependent countries.

EU heads of state and government agreed that nuclear energy will be recognized as a way to fight climate change as part of a deal that endorsed the climate target. While Poland did not immediately agree to the plan, the concessions on nuclear energy were enough for the Czech Republic and Hungary to give their approval.

The two nations had the support of France, which relies on nuclear power for 60 percent of its electricity. They managed to break the resistance of sceptical countries, including Luxembourg, Austria and Germany to get a clear reference to nuclear power in the meeting’s conclusions.

Green Deal: Nuclear energy one of EUs solution to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

Nuclear power plant cooling towers.

“Nuclear energy is clean energy,” Czech Prime minister Andrej Babiš said. “I don’t know why people have a problem with this.”

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini insisted the EU would be unable to reach its climate targets without nuclear power plants.

Poland, one of the bloc’s biggest emitters that relies heavily on coal for its electricity production, was the sole holdout on the deal set out by new EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her ’’European Green Deal” program.

In its final memorandum, the European Council “acknowledged the need to ensure energy security and to respect the right of the member states to decide on their energy mix and to choose the most appropriate technologies. Some member states have indicated that they use nuclear energy as part of their national energy mix.”

That line reassured countries expected to suffer the most during the transition that future nuclear power projects would be eligible for the billions in euros that will be made available as part of von der Leyen’s plan.

“This explicit nuclear mention was required by the Czech Republic and Poland,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “I did not need it. But it is true that one can’t ask countries whose domestic production relies for 60 or 70 percent on coal to switch to all renewable overnight.”

The nations that are part of the European Union. Image credit: Wikipedia

The nations that are part of the European Union. Image credit: Wikipedia

Macron insisted the use of nuclear energy is essential to make sure EU members don’t become dependant to natural gas or electricity imports.

“We would expose ourselves to possible cut in supplies and would also increase spending on energies coming from third parties,” he said.

A low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, nuclear energy is part of the energy mix of 14 of the 28 member states, representing some 30 percent of the electricity produced in the EU. Some scientists argue that over the past half-century, nuclear power stations have avoided the emission of an estimated 60 billion tons of carbon dioxide by offsetting fossil fuel combustion.

Some environmentalists expressed concern about the possibility of a recurrence of accidents like those at Chernobyl and Fukushima. They have urged the EU to instead embrace renewable energies including wind and solar power.

Ska Keller, the president of the Greens in the European Parliament, told The Associated Press that “nuclear energy is still totally unsafe. It’s still very energy costing, all the extraction of the uranium, and we still have no idea of what to do with the waste. It has nothing to do with renewable energy, nothing to do with the solution, it’s the absolute wrong direction.”

In recent weeks, EU countries have also split over a green finance law called taxonomy aimed at channelling money into clean and sustainable investment while avoiding greenwashing. The main sticking point in their discussions has been whether financial products involving nuclear could be labelled as green.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COP25

COP25 'lost opportunity' as it ends with no deal, no targets to cut greenhouse gases

Dec 16, 2019
COP25 'lost opportunity' as it ends with no deal, no targets to cut greenhouse gases
'Should not have any serious hope to escape the Earth' says Nobel laureate on climate change

Nobel prize

'Should not have any serious hope to escape the Earth' says Nobel laureate on climate change

Dec 09, 2019
European Commission will give 100 million euros to help EU nations lower emissions

COP25

European Commission will give 100 million euros to help EU nations lower emissions

Dec 12, 2019
COP25: More vanishing glaciers, underwater heatwaves, rising seas coming soon, says WMO report

Climate Change

COP25: More vanishing glaciers, underwater heatwaves, rising seas coming soon, says WMO report

Dec 04, 2019
COP25: 'Pollution Pods' at Madrid climate conference give visitors a whiff of Delhi’s toxic air

COP25

COP25: 'Pollution Pods' at Madrid climate conference give visitors a whiff of Delhi’s toxic air

Dec 06, 2019
India manages to rank in the top 10 countries with higher climate performance: Report

UN COP25

India manages to rank in the top 10 countries with higher climate performance: Report

Dec 11, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019