Sunday, July 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 01 July, 2018 13:18 IST

Great white shark spotted off Spain's coast for the first time in 30 years

"In the past years there have been possible unconfirmed sightings, but this is the first scientific verification."

A great white shark was spotted in waters off Spain's Balearic Islands this week in what is the first such sighting by scientists in at least 30 years, a marine conservation group said on Saturday.

The Alnitak group captured footage of the shark, which it said was five metres (16 feet) long, on Thursday in the seas off Cabrera island and followed it for over an hour, it said on its Facebook page, posting a picture.

A file image of a rescued juvenile great white shark. Reuters

A file image of a rescued juvenile great white shark. Reuters

"In the past years there have been possible unconfirmed sightings and various rumours, but this is the first scientific verification of the presence of a Carcharodon (great white shark) in Spanish waters in at least 30 years," it wrote.

Alnitak said the shark was spotted as scientists were on a mission to get information on sea turtles, sperm whales, dolphins, manta rays and red tuna.

The team is also looking for the presence of tiny pieces of plastic debris in the sea.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

Asimo

Japan's famed humanoid robot ASIMO may have reached end of the line, says Honda

Jun 29, 2018

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

Photosynthesis

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

science

Conservation

Great white shark spotted off Spain's coast for the first time in 30 years

Jul 01, 2018

Evolution

I'm a science student, I believe my ancestors were not apes: Satyapal Singh

Jul 01, 2018

Cancer research

Immunotherapy and the slow move towards less toxic tools to fight cancer

Jul 01, 2018

Hubble

NASA's Hubble Telescope detects massive cluster of 10 billion-years-old stars

Jul 01, 2018