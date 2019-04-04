Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Healthy corals need 10 years to recover after major damage — ten years they probably don't have.

tech2 News StaffApr 04, 2019 11:04:50 IST

Picture a thriving city, with complex architecture — gardens, buildings, roads, gullys, plenty of nooks and crannies buzzing with life. The oceans have cities too. Not Atlantis, per se, but corals. Coral reefs are the cities of the marine ecosystem, built by animals that have a soft body covered by a tough, hard exoskeleton. The Great Barrier Reef is the single largest system of corals in the world. It has been in plenty of hot water in recent years for the massive amount of corals being damaged to 'coral bleaching'.

Corals are an intersection of many different marine communities, but these animals themselves rely on algae to survive. Algae live inside their tissue, sharing a symbiotic relationship with corals. When corals undergo bleaching, warming ocean waters kill the algae in reefs. This effectively cuts corals off from 90 percent of their energy supply which the algae provide, turning them white.

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except its bad

A thriving coral ecosystem. Image courtesy: CFC Poland

While the corals aren't "dead" when they undergo bleaching, it does enough harm that some of the reef architecture can never be replenished or recovered as it was earlier. In a study published Wednesday, researchers have shown that baby corals moving into a once-bleached coral reef has dropped — by 89 percent — compared to the past. Even if these new corals did come in to replace older, bleached or dying ones, the reef won't resemble the table-shaped or branched structure that gives it a "city-like" architecture.

Coral structures grow like forests and give marine animals plenty of places to hide and seek. These are altered permanently by bleaching episodes, making lasting changes to the reef's biodiversity, the study continues.

"You can think of it as the number of people you can fit in the suburbs, versus the number of people who could live in [highrises]," Carly Kenkel, an evolutionary ecologist from the University of Southern California, not involved in this study, told PBS.

Some species of corals appear to have successfully adapted to warmer ocean temperatures.

Some species of corals appear to have successfully adapted to warmer ocean temperatures.

The most quickly-growing corals need 10 years to recover and regrow after a disaster — and that's factoring in baby corals and leaving out interruptions from yet another bleaching incident.

"We’ve had two summers now with no bleaching following two summers with extreme bleaching," Terry Hughes, lead author of the study and director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies in Australia, told PBS. "But we need ten of them in a row, and the chances of that happening are pretty slim."

Hughes says that the fix to this problem is cutting man-made carbon emissions to keep oceans from heating any further.

More efforts in recent years have been made by researchers to understand corals and solutions for bleaching better. Curbing global emissions, though, is easier said than done. For now, the most complex marine ecosystems on Earth may have to wait in line with the sea of other reasons for carbon emissions to be limited.

The study's findings were published in Nature.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!


also see

H2O

World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says

Mar 22, 2019
World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says
Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Climate Change

Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Mar 26, 2019
Scientists discover a network of lakes beneath the largest glacier in East Antartica

Melting Glaciers

Scientists discover a network of lakes beneath the largest glacier in East Antartica

Mar 27, 2019
Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

Rights for Nature

Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

Mar 25, 2019
World Meteorological Day: Marine life need to navigate more extreme ocean weather

World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day: Marine life need to navigate more extreme ocean weather

Mar 23, 2019
World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests

World Water Day

World Water Day: 1 billion Indians live without clean water supply, report suggests

Mar 22, 2019

science

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019
Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019