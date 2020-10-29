Thursday, October 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Gravitational waves from 39 cosmic events recorded by LIGO, VIRGO in the last six months

Some of the coalescing black holes could help scientists understand how black holes partner up before they collide.


FP TrendingOct 29, 2020 16:36:13 IST

Scientists have captured 39 sets of gravitational waves over a period of six months. These waves were caused by violent events like the melding of two black holes into one and have the ability to stretch and squeeze the fabric of spacetime. Researchers with the LIGO and Virgo experiments were able to report the haul through several studies published on 28 October.

According to the report in LIGO's website, researchers reported on gravitational wave discoveries from compact binary coalescences detected by Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo between 1 April 2019 and 1 October 2019. According to the study authors, by imposing a false-alarm-rate threshold of two per year, they were able to present 39 gravitational wave events. The researchers added that of the 39, 26 had been previously reported near real-time while 13 were reported for the first time.

As per the researchers, the catalogue contains events whose sources were black hole binary mergers as well as events that could have originated from neutron stars (dead or dying stars), neutron star-black hole binaries, or binary black holes.

Gravitational waves from 39 cosmic events recorded by LIGO, VIRGO in the last six months

According to NASA, a gravitational wave is an invisible and extremely fast ripple in space that travel at the speed of light. The idea of gravitational waves was first proposed by Albert Einstein, who proposed that when two planetary bodies orbit each other, it can cause a ripple in space, which in turn would spread out like ripples in a pond. Scientists call these gravitational waves.

According to a report in Science News, astrophysicist Richard O’Shaughnessy of the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, a member of the LIGO collaboration, said that some of the coalescing black holes seem to be very large and spinning and such information may help scientist reveal the processes by which black holes get partnered up before they collide.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Titan's Atmosphere

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Oct 29, 2020
Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan
Voyager missions find sharp increase in density of space beyond our solar system

Space Exploration

Voyager missions find sharp increase in density of space beyond our solar system

Oct 20, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
SOFIA observatory finds chemical proof that Moon holds water, even in sunlit areas

Water on the Moon

SOFIA observatory finds chemical proof that Moon holds water, even in sunlit areas

Oct 27, 2020
Blue Origin launches its New Shepherd rocket to test NASA's lunar landing tech

blue origin

Blue Origin launches its New Shepherd rocket to test NASA's lunar landing tech

Oct 15, 2020
After two years circling asteroid Bennu, NASA's Osiris-Rex mission to touch down, collect samples

asteroid bennu

After two years circling asteroid Bennu, NASA's Osiris-Rex mission to touch down, collect samples

Oct 19, 2020

science

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Titan's Atmosphere

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Oct 29, 2020
BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020