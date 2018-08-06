Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 06 August, 2018 11:36 IST

Govt must support research by providing 'funds, freedom and flexibility': V Naidu

The private sector also needs to come forward to liberally support research, the vice-president said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday asked scientific institutions to nurture talent and foster path-breaking innovations to transform the socio-economic landscape of the country.

Scientific organisations have to set ambitious goals and strategically position themselves to become leading institutions in the world, he said at the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of CSIR-IICT (Indian Institute of Chemical Technology).

"Though we are progressing on various fronts, incremental progress is not enough. The government must facilitate this quest for excellence by providing funds, freedom and flexibility. The private sector also needs to come forward to liberally support research," a release quoted him as saying.

Venkaiah-Naidu-social-naresh-sharma

File image of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. PTI

"Reducing procedural bottlenecks, removing hierarchical barriers and resetting priorities is also crucial and the leadership in scientific institutions should encourage bright, young scientists to come up with new and unconventional ideas and projects. Opportunities must be provided for undertaking path-breaking research that answers one or more of current societal challenges."

Naidu said there was no dearth of talent in the country and stressed the need to create the right ecosystem for innovation to thrive.

"India, with 65 percent of the population below the age of 35, must equip the young people with scientific and technological knowledge and skills," the vice-president added.

