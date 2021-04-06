Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
Google Doodle reminds us to wear a mask while practicing social distance

India is facing a fresh surge of cases with its financial capital — Maharashtra — recording nearly 60,000 cases in the last 24 hours.


tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2021 11:07:48 IST

As cases of the novel coronavirus have begun spiking all over the world, today's Google Doodle serves as a reminder that we need to continue wearing our masks and practise safe six (ft). In the doodle, the Google alphabets are seeing wearing a mask and some even doubling up the masks. They alphabets also maintain the mandatory two meters social distancing in order to stop the spread of disease-infected aerosols. The Doodle takes you to a site that combines all the safety information in one place. You can read it here.

The site also has links to the websites of the World Health Organisation (WHO), US' and Europe's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Havard health, etc that have reliable and useful information on how to protect others and yourself from the coronavirus.

Also read: Bats or pangolins may have been source of virus in Wuhan

Some of the preventive measures on the Google sites are:

  • Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
  • Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
  • Stay home if you feel unwell.
  • If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

There is also information on the main symptoms that are COVID-19 related and how does one go about getting treated for the virus.

India is facing a fresh surge of cases with its financial capital — Maharashtra — recording nearly 60,000 cases. Government authorities have introduced new guidelines and lockdown like restrictions without actually going into a full out lockdown. The region of 110 million people will also see weekend lockdowns, with gatherings of over four people banned and places of worship and restaurants shut. Evening curfews, from 8.00 pm to 7.00 am, have also been introduced.

Also read: 

What are WHO's four theories on the emergence of SARS-CoV-2?

Questions on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine continue to linger despite reassurances

