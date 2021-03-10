Wednesday, March 10, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Google Doodle celebrates the 89th birthday of India's satellite man – Udupi Ramachandra Rao

Udupi Ramachandra Rao worked on the satellite program and the PSLV rocket and he is the former chairman of ISRO.


tech2 News StaffMar 10, 2021 09:46:44 IST

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the 89th birthday of 'India’s Satellite Man' – professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao. A protégé of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Rao is considered the father of India’s space program. He spearheaded the satellite program in India as he believed it would solve society's problems of poverty and food shortage. He also was the driving force behind the launch of India's first satellite – Aryabhata. Rao was the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Rao was born in 1932 in a village in Karnataka. After finishing his primary (a village called Adamaru) and secondary (Christian High School, Udupi) education, Rao graduated with a Bachelor degree in Science from Government Arts and Science College, Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh. He received his Master degree from the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and a doctorate from the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad. At PRL, he studied and worked under Sarabhai giving him the chance to become his protégé . Rao later became the Chairman of the Governing Council of PRL.

Later, he worked in the US, first as a cosmic ray scientist at MIT and then as an Assistant Professor at the University of Texas at Dallas. He also worked with NASA, conducting experiments on its Pioneer and Explorer spacecraft.

On his return to India, he undertook the responsibility of developing a satellite program in India's space agency. He began the program in 1972 and the first satellite – Aryabhata – was launched in 1975. Over the course of his career at ISRO, he worked on 18 satellites including Bhaskara, APPLE, Rohini, INSAT-1 and INSAT-2 and the IRS-1A and IRS-1B. He also worked on rocket technology that led to the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Doodle

International Women's Day 2021: Google celebrates with doodles of notable firsts in women's history

Mar 08, 2021
International Women's Day 2021: Google celebrates with doodles of notable firsts in women's history
ISRO has 14 missions lined up for this year, including Gaganyaan announced K Sivan

ISRO

ISRO has 14 missions lined up for this year, including Gaganyaan announced K Sivan

Mar 01, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021