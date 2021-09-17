Friday, September 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Google Doodle celebrates Japanese green tea researcher Michiyo Tsujimura on 133rd birthday

Born in 1888, Tsujimura was the first woman in Japan to receive a doctoral degree in agriculture.


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2021 13:22:28 IST

Today is Japanese educator and biochemist Michiyo Tsujimura 133rd birth anniversary and Google is honouring her with a special Doodle.

If you enjoy green tea, you know not to steep it too long or it tastes bitter. Well, you have Tsujimura to thank for that knowledge.

Born in 1888, Tsujimura was the first woman in Japan to receive a doctoral degree in agriculture. She was mentored by another great female scientist - biologist Kono Yasui, who was the first Japanese woman to receive a doctoral degree in science.

Google Doodle

Google Doodle

During the course of her work, she was not readily accepted as a female scientist.

However, she first got recognition when she along with her colleague Seitaro Miura discovered that green tea had vitamin C in 1924. They published an article titled "On Vitamin C in Green Tea" which lead to an increase in the exporting of green tea to North America.

She continued her research on green tea and in 1929, she isolated catechin - an ingredient that makes the tea bitter.

The next year she isolated tannin, an even more bitter compound.

These two findings became the foundation of her thesis, “On the Chemical Components of Green Tea.”

In 1934, she isolate gallocatechin from green tea and in 1935, she registered a patent on her method of extracting vitamin C crystals from plants.

She made history as an educator when she became the first Dean of the Faculty of Home Economics at Tokyo Women’s Higher Normal School in 1950. She retired in 1955 but continued to teach part-time.

Tsujimura died in Toyohashi on 1 June 1969 at the age of 80. A stone memorial in her honour can be found in her birthplace of Okegawa City.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to Avicii on DJ's 32nd birth anniversary

Sep 08, 2021
Today's Google Doodle pays tribute to Avicii on DJ's 32nd birth anniversary
India seeks to create $5 billion worth of defence equipment by 2025, says DRDO

NewsTracker

India seeks to create $5 billion worth of defence equipment by 2025, says DRDO

Sep 04, 2021
Study reveals that majority of people think smartphones and internet ruin wellbeing

Internet usage

Study reveals that majority of people think smartphones and internet ruin wellbeing

Sep 08, 2021
Coronavirus may infect a higher proportion of pregnant women, says ICMR study

NewsTracker

Coronavirus may infect a higher proportion of pregnant women, says ICMR study

Sep 16, 2021
UGC NET Exam: Application correction window opens; check steps to make changes

NewsTracker

UGC NET Exam: Application correction window opens; check steps to make changes

Sep 08, 2021
Centre submits detailed affidavit on issuance of COVID death certificate in SC

NewsTracker

Centre submits detailed affidavit on issuance of COVID death certificate in SC

Sep 12, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021