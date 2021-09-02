Thursday, September 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Google Doodle celebrated 138th birth anniversary of epidemic typhus vaccine creator Rudolf Weigl

Typhus was a big concern during World War 1 and Weigl studied lice in his lab for decades and was able to develop a vaccine from these tiny insects.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2021 11:06:17 IST

Today, Google Doodle is celebrating the 138th birth anniversary of Polish inventor, doctor, and immunologist Rudolf Weigl.

He is known as the creator of the first effective vaccine against epidemic typhus.

There are three types of Typhus fevers - scrub typhus, murine typhus, and epidemic typhus. It is a group of diseases caused by bacteria spread fleas, lice, and chiggers.

Google Doodle

Google Doodle

Each insect spreads a type of typhus fever - Chiggers spread scrub typhus, fleas spread murine typhus, and body lice spread epidemic typhus.

According to the US CDC, epidemic typhus was the cause of death for millions of people in previous centuries, but it very uncommon now. When cases do occur, it is seen in areas with extreme overcrowding and where body lice can travel from one person to another, easily.

Born in 1883, Weigl was born in born in the modern-day Czech Republic to Austrian-German parents. His father died in a bicycle accident and his mother, re-married a Polish secondary-school teacher.

He graduated from Poland's Lwów University with a degree in biological sciences in 1907 and then got his doctoral degrees in zoology, comparative anatomy and histology.

Typhus was a big concern during World War 1 and Weigl studied lice in his lab for decades and was able to develop a vaccine from these tiny insects.

After the preliminary work done by Charles Nicolle in 1909 (he discovered lice were the vector of epidemic typhus), Weigl began working on an epidemic Typhus vaccine.

To develop the vaccine he bred lice infected with Rickettsia prowazeki and then crushed them into a vaccine paste. He used this paste to experiment on animals and conducted some human experiments as well.

In 1936, Weigl was successfully and inoculated his first beneficiary.

During Soviet occupation, he was the head of the Department of General Biology at Lviv University and was working on developing this vaccine. The Typhus Research Institute was created in his department. He retained his position during the occupation because his research was particularly important as the epidemic typhus was spreading mainly in Eastern Europe.

Weigl was forced to open a vaccine production plant and mass-produce the vaccine. Typhus was believed to be a characteristic of "parasitic Inhumans" and in Nazi propaganda Jews were often portrayed as carriers of the disease, according to a blog by the Lviv Centre.

During his tenure, after he realised the weight of the employee identification card of his Institute, he began to employ people who were at risk from the Gestapo.

It is estimated that 5,000 people were saved by Weigl, both by his vaccine and due to his protection from the Gestapo.

He died at the age of 75 in 1957 and was nominated twice for the Nobel Prize for his invention of the vaccine. But they were blocked due to the war and politics, report Cnet.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Scrub typhus: Why a disease that has been around since World War II still has us stumped

Sep 01, 2021
Scrub typhus: Why a disease that has been around since World War II still has us stumped
Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to take steps to prevent spread of 'viral fever', make better arrangements

TheySaidIt

Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to take steps to prevent spread of 'viral fever', make better arrangements

Aug 30, 2021
COVID-19 vaccinations make new record as India crosses one-crore mark

NewsTracker

COVID-19 vaccinations make new record as India crosses one-crore mark

Aug 27, 2021
India administers record 1.09 cr COVID-19 vaccines in a day; cumulative doses now at 65 cr

NewsTracker

India administers record 1.09 cr COVID-19 vaccines in a day; cumulative doses now at 65 cr

Aug 31, 2021
Vaccine hesitancy: Should we tell stories of vaccine sceptics who have died of COVID-19?

covid-19

Vaccine hesitancy: Should we tell stories of vaccine sceptics who have died of COVID-19?

Aug 18, 2021
India's Covid-19 vaccine milestone: At least 1 jab to 51% adults, August has been best month ever

India's Covid-19 vaccine milestone: At least 1 jab to 51% adults, August has been best month ever

Aug 28, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021