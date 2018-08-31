Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 31 August, 2018 11:19 IST

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Rising temperatures will stimulate insects' appetites, putting many key crops at risk, a study says.

Researchers have found a new way that global warming is bad for the planet: more hungry bugs.

Rising temperatures will stimulate insects' appetites — and make some prone to reproducing more quickly — spelling danger for key staples like wheat, corn and rice which feed billions of people, researchers said on Thursday.

And since these three crops account for 42 percent of the calories people eat worldwide, any uptick in scarcity could give rise to food insecurity and conflict, particularly in poorer parts of the globe.

"When it gets warmer, pest metabolism increases," said Scott Merrill, a researcher at the University of Vermont and co-author of the study in the journal Science.

"And when pest metabolism increases, insect pests eat more food, which is not good for crops."

Prior studies have already warned of climate change's harmful effects on food staples, whether by making water scarce for irrigation or sapping nutritious content from cereal grains.

The latest study adds to that body of research by focusing on the boosted appetites of pests like aphids and borers.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Pixabay

Representational image. Image courtesy: Pixabay

To find out just how bad it could get, researchers ran simulations to track temperature-driven changes in metabolism and growth rates for 38 insect species from different latitudes.

Results varied by region, with cooler zones more likely to see a boost in voracious pests, and tropical areas expected to see some relief.

Overall, "global yield losses of these grains are projected to increase by 10 to 25 percent per degree of global mean surface warming," said the report.

"In France or the northern United States, most of those insects will have a faster population growth if the temperature warms up a bit," lead author Curtis Deutsch told AFP.

"In Brazil or Vietnam or a very warm place, then it might be the opposite," said Deutsch, a researcher at the University of Washington.

France stands to lose about 9.4 percent of its maize to pests in a world that is 2 degrees Celsius warmer, compared to about 6.6 percent of yield losses today due to pests.

In Europe, currently the most productive wheat producing region in the world, annual pest-induced yield losses could reach 16 million tons.

Eleven European countries are predicted to see 75 percent or higher losses in wheat from pests, compared to current pest damage.

In the United States, the world's largest maize producer, insect-induced maize losses could rise 40 percent under current climate warming trajectories, meaning 20 fewer tons of maize per year.

China, home to one-third of the world's rice production, could see losses of 27 million tons annually.

A farmer sprays pesticide in a paddy field near Subang, Indonesia's West Java province, May 27, 2014. Asia's governments are scrambling to head off the potential impact of a weather phenomenon that in the past has driven food prices to levels that sparked social unrest. They are aiming to reduce the impact of the so-called El Nino, a weather pattern that can bring drought to Australia, Southeast Asia and India. REUTERS/Beawiharta (INDONESIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT AGRICULTURE) - RTR3QZXM

A farmer sprays pesticide in a paddy field near Subang, Indonesia's West Java province. Reuters

The study did not account for any anticipated increase in pesticide use, or other methods of stemming the expected crop loss.

'Insane' aphid population
Consider the case of a particularly dangerous pest, the Russian wheat aphid.

Though tiny, these bugs are a major threat in North America, where they are considered an invasive species after first being detected in the 1980s.

Merrill said no aphid males have been found in Canada or the United States. The females, it seems, are reproducing clonally, essentially "giving birth to live clones of themselves," he told AFP.

"These insects are born alive. They are born pregnant. Not only that, their granddaughters are developing inside them when they are born. It is crazy," he added.

"They can reproduce under ideal temperatures very quickly," on the order of eight daughters a day.

"You can imagine how quicky a very small population, even one aphid, can just explode over a whole field season. One or two aphids could turn into a trillion under ideal conditions. It is insane how quickly these populations could grow."

Until now, most research on crop effects from global warming has focused on the plants themselves.

But researchers hope their findings will spark a hunt for more local solutions, like selecting heat and pest resistant crops and rotating plantings rather than simply dumping more pesticides into the environment.

"We have to start thinking about how are we going to short-circuit some of those things before they actually happen," Merrill said.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

also see

Kerala Floods

What caused the Kerala floods? Could we have done anything to prevent it?

Aug 19, 2018

Geochemistry

Can a mineral called magnesite solve global warming? New study suggests it can

Aug 20, 2018

Geology

Carbon boost from thawing of Arctic permafrost likely in coming decades: Study

Aug 20, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Most land ecosystems to see 'major transformation' due to climate change: Study

Aug 31, 2018

Polar Ice

NASA's satellite 'ICESat-2' tracking Earth's polar ice to launch this September

Aug 23, 2018

science

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018

Nanomedicine

A new blood test that uses gold-plated nanoparticles for early cancer detection

Aug 31, 2018

Water on Jupiter

NASA spots water in Jupiter's deepest clouds above the planet's Great Red Spot

Aug 31, 2018