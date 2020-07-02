Thursday, July 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Global warming has undone 6,500 years of worldwide cooling in the last 150 years

Accelerating greenhouse gases have contributed to global average temperatures that are now moving past one degree Celsius above the mid-19th century.


FP TrendingJul 02, 2020 09:31:00 IST

Caused primarily by the burning of fossil fuels global warming circulates carbon dioxide (CO2), methane and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and is leading to the gradual heating of Earth's surface, oceans and atmosphere.

A new study has surfaced suggesting that global warming has toppled six millennia of global cooling in the last 150 years.

The research has been published in Nature Research's Scientific Data, titled "Holocene global mean surface temperature, a multi-method reconstruction approach."

Global warming has undone 6,500 years of worldwide cooling in the last 150 years

Protesters simulate an end-of-the-world flood theme to advocate urgent climate actions. Image courtesy: Greenpeace

The findings of the study show that global cooling started approximately 6,500 years ago when the long-term average global temperature peaked at around 0.7 degree Celsius warmer than the mid-nineteenth century. Since then, accelerating greenhouse gases have contributed to global average temperatures that are now moving past one degree Celsius above the mid-19th century.

The study was led by four researchers of Northern Arizona University's School of Earth and Sustainability (SES). They worked in collaboration with scientists from research institutions all over the world to reconstruct the global average temperature over the Holocene Epoch -- the period following the Ice Age and beginning about 12,000 years ago.

"Previous work has shown convincingly that the world naturally and slowly cooled for at least 1,000 years prior to the middle of the 19th century when the global average temperature reversed course along with the build-up of greenhouse gases,” said Darrell Kaufman, lead author of the study.

The researchers attributed the global cooling slow cycles in the Earth's orbit, which reduced the amount of summer sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere, culminating in the 'Little Ice Age' of recent centuries.

According to Science Dailyan international group of 93 paleoclimate scientists from 23 countries earlier this year published the most comprehensive set of paleoclimate data ever compiled for the past 12,000 years. They did it by compressing 1,319 data records based on samples taken from 679 sites globally. As a result of this, now scientists across the world have access to the global database.

"Our future climate will largely depend on the influence of human factors, especially the build-up of greenhouse gases. However, the future climate will also be influenced by natural factors,” said Kaufman.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

global warming

Over the past three decades, the South Pole is warming at more than three times the global average

Jul 01, 2020
Over the past three decades, the South Pole is warming at more than three times the global average
Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Environment

Climate change still matters to most people, a survey of 80,000 from 40 nations reports

Jun 18, 2020
Happy feet: Antarctic penguins see a rise in population during years with less sea ice

penguins

Happy feet: Antarctic penguins see a rise in population during years with less sea ice

Jun 26, 2020
Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Arctic Warming

Siberian town of Verkhoyansk sets new temperature record amid heatwave, forest fires

Jun 22, 2020
WMO will verify hottest recorded temperature in Siberia, says its worrying but consistent with global warming

global warming

WMO will verify hottest recorded temperature in Siberia, says its worrying but consistent with global warming

Jun 24, 2020
Machine learning finds use in creating sharper maps of 'ecosystem' lines in the ocean

Oceanography

Machine learning finds use in creating sharper maps of 'ecosystem' lines in the ocean

Jul 01, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020