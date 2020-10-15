Thursday, October 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Global Handwashing Day 2020: Importance of 'hand hygiene for all' highlighted amid COVID-19, otherwise

Handwashing with soap can prevent 1 in 3 people getting diarrhoea, and 1 in 5 people from falling sick with a respiratory illness.


FP TrendingOct 15, 2020 14:34:10 IST

Every year on 15 October Global Handwashing Day is observed. The day is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. With the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, observing Global Handwashing Day has never been more important. According to the globalhandwashing.org the COVID-19 pandemic provides a blunt reminder that one of the best ways to stop the spread of the virus is hand hygiene.

This year’s theme, Hand Hygiene for All, highlights the fact that to beat the virus and ensure better health outcomes beyond the pandemic, handwashing with soap is a priority.

In an interaction with CNN, Vincent Hill, chief of the Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important reminder that handwashing with soap and water is one of the simplest and yet most effective ways to stop the spread of germs.

He added that handwashing with soap and water can prevent 1 in 3 people from getting sick with diarrhoea and 1 in 5 people from suffering from respiratory illness. According to Hill, handwashing is especially important after using the bathroom, when preparing food, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one's nose.

The first Global Handwashing Day was held in 2008 when over 120 million children from around the world washed their hands with soap in more than 70 countries. Since 2008, leaders have used the day to spread awareness about handwashing, building sinks, tippy taps and to demonstrate the value of clean hands.

To commemorate Global Handwashing Day, the Permanent Missions of Finland and of the UK to the UN, in collaboration with UN-Water, the Global Handwashing Partnership, WHO and UNICEF, are hosting a virtual event "Global Handwashing Day – Accelerating Toward Hand Hygiene for All"  on 15 October at 10.30 pm IST.

According to UNICEF, here's how a person should wash their hands properly.

First a person needs to wet hands with running water and then apply soap to cover hands. Once done, they need to scrub all surfaces of the hands for at least 20 seconds before rinsing them thoroughly in running water and drying the hands with a clean cloth or a single-use towel.

UNICEF further states that one should wash their hands for at least 20-30 seconds. Furthermore, in the context of COVID-19 prevention, one should wash hands a number of times including when blowing one's nose, coughing or sneezing, visiting a public place, touching surfaces outside home, including money, while caring for a sick person and before and after eating.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Superspreader Events

Superspreader events during the pandemic now under the science scanner

Oct 08, 2020
Superspreader events during the pandemic now under the science scanner
COVID-19 reinfections are real, but extremely rare; most immune systems fight off repeat infection

COVID-19 Reinfection

COVID-19 reinfections are real, but extremely rare; most immune systems fight off repeat infection

Oct 14, 2020
Joe Biden and wife Jill test negative for COVID-19; Democratic nominee tweets reminder to follow protocol

NewsTracker

Joe Biden and wife Jill test negative for COVID-19; Democratic nominee tweets reminder to follow protocol

Oct 02, 2020
Donald Trump in 'good spirits', undergoing Remdesivir therapy at US military hospital, says White House doctor

NewsTracker

Donald Trump in 'good spirits', undergoing Remdesivir therapy at US military hospital, says White House doctor

Oct 03, 2020
Penalty-taking legend Antonin Panenka in hospital with COVID-19

Penalty-taking legend Antonin Panenka in hospital with COVID-19

Oct 08, 2020
Coronavirus failings could set back Asian football, warns FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann

Coronavirus failings could set back Asian football, warns FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann

Oct 09, 2020

science

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Astronomy

Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Oct 14, 2020