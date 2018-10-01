Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Agence France-Presse 01 October, 2018 12:20 IST

Global economy needs a makeover to successfully beat climate change: UN report

The report lays out the steps that will be taken to maintain Earth's average surface temperature.

An executive summary of the UN special report on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will be vetted in South Korea this week, line-by-line, by diplomats under the 195-nation Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

A draft version of this Summary for Policymakers obtained by AFP underscores how quickly global warming has outstripped humanity's attempts to tame it and outlines stark options—all of them requiring a makeover of the global economy—for avoiding the worst ravages of climate change.

Here are key findings, grounded in some 6,000 peer-reviewed scientific studies:

Children are seen during climate march prior to the opening session of the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017, hosted by Fiji but held in Bonn, in World Conference Center Bonn, Germany, November 6, 2017. REUTERS.

Children are seen during climate march prior to the opening session of the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference 2017. Reuters.

Topline findings

The report lays out what it will take to prevent Earth's average surface temperature from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Given an increase to date of a full degree Celsius, and our current trajectory toward an unliveable plus 3 degrees Celsius or 4 degrees Celsius world, the already narrow pathway to a 1.5 degree Celsius cap has become a tightrope.

At current levels of greenhouse gas emissions, the IPCC report finds with 'high confidence', we will zoom past the 1.5 degrees Celsius marker around 2040.

To have at least a 50/50 chance of a 1.5 degrees Celsius world, the global economy must, by 2050, become 'carbon neutral', with no additional carbon dioxide going into the atmosphere.

Carbon dioxide emissions, meanwhile, should peak not later than 2020, and curve sharply downward from there.

To date, we are still moving the wrong way: after remaining stable for three years—raising hopes the peak had come—emissions rose in 2017 to historic levels.

The 22-page Summary also details humanity's 'carbon budget', the amount of carbon dioxide—the main greenhouse gas—we can dump into the atmosphere and still stay under the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.

The allowance, for a two-third's chance, is 550 billion tonnes, an amount we will emit on current trends within 14 years.

The share of primary energy coming from renewables would have to jump from a few percent to at least 50 by mid-century, and the share of coal drop from about 28 percent to between one and seven.

1.5 degrees Celsius versus 2 degrees Celsius

When the 195 nations who endorsed the 2015 Paris Agreement said the world should 'pursue efforts' to cap warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists were caught off-guard.

Most scientific literature assumed a target of 2 degree Celsius, long considered the temperature guardrail for a climate-safe world.

Hundreds of peer-reviewed studies since then reveal what a difference a half-degree can make.

"Climate impacts are exponentially more dramatic when we go from 1.5 degrees Celsius to 2 degrees Celsius," said Henri Waisman, a senior researcher at the Institute for Sustainable Development and International Relations, and a coordinating author of the report.

What used to be once-a-century heatwaves in the northern hemisphere will become 50 percent more likely in many regions with an extra half-degree of warming.

Some tropical fisheries are likely to collapse somewhere between the 1.5 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius benchmark; staple food crops will decline in yield and nutrition an extra 10 to 15 percent; coral reefs will mostly perish; the rate of species loss will accelerate.

Most worrying of all, perhaps, are temperature thresholds between 1.5 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius that could push Arctic sea ice, methane-laden permafrost, and melting polar ice sheets with enough frozen water to lift oceans by a dozen metres, past a point of no return.

Pathways

IPCC authors refuse to say whether or not the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal remains feasible. That, they argue, is for leaders to decide.

But the report does lay out four scenarios that shadow current and future policy debates on the best way to ramp up the fight against climate change.

The difference between them is not "slow" or "fast"—it is too late for that, experts agree.

"We're talking about the kind of crisis that forces us to rethink everything we've known so far on how to build a secure future," said Kaisa Kosonen, IPPC campaign lead for Greenpeace International.

"We have to try to make the impossible possible."

One pathway, for example, relies heavily on future technologies to radically reduce energy needs, while another assumes major changes in consumption habits, such as eating less meat and abandoning internal combustion engine cars.

Two others depend on sucking massive amounts of Carbon dioxide out of the air, either through large-scale reforestation, use of biofuels, or direct carbon capture.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

also see

Solar panel

India's solar industry wins global funding, gets support to tackle climate change

Sep 27, 2018

Emmanuel Macron urges world leaders to fund 'losing battle' against climate change

Sep 27, 2018

TheySaidIt

Narendra Modi dedicates UN 'Champions of the Earth' award to India, says all must focus on 'climate justice'

Sep 27, 2018

Wetlands

Wetlands receding 'three times faster than forests', experts call for urgent action

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

India responds to Antonio Guterres' call for climate action, contributes $1 million to instal solar panels on roof of UN headquarters

Sep 20, 2018

Environment

Melting permafrost emissions pose serious threat to climate rescue plans: Study

Sep 18, 2018

science

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018