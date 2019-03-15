tech2 News Staff

The world is amidst a climate emergency and adults are failing us. Children will take it from here.

Protesting the inaction of adults and their efforts to cut emissions and curb global warming, hundreds and thousands of students around the world are skipping school on Friday, 15 March to join the Global Climate Strike.

It's part of the 'Fridays for Future', which is going international for the first time.

This great ripple effect for the 'Youth 4 Climate' movement has been created by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired a global movement with her weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament.

Thunberg has recently been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by lawmakers in Norway for her global impact and influence for climate action.

The marches are part of a worldwide student strike movement, with its early days in August 2018 when Thunberg began protesting outside her parliament on school days.

Student protests have begun across New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the United States, and are coming to India on 15 March.

"The government just needs to change some things, which is why if we go on strike on a school day then they’ll notice and they might actually do something about it," Reuters reported a 14-year-old New Zealand student as saying.

The burning of coal and fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases that trap heat and lift global temperatures, causing the growing number of floods, droughts, heatwaves and rising sea levels.

Adults aren't giving their all to protect the world against climate change, so Thunberg's revolution is gaining momentum and millions of kids are skipping school to make sure they tackle the problem with the urgency it deserves.

Thunberg has sounded the alarms, and people of all ages are encouraged to join the thousands taking to the streets around the world for the #StrikeForClimate.

Find out where the closest march is to where you are.

With inputs from Reuters.

