Friday, June 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Glacier blood: Spring time in the French Alps cause algae blooms that turn the snow red

While snow-algae blooms are poorly understood, the fact they are happening is probably not a good sign and researchers have begun surveying the Alps.


The New York TimesJun 18, 2021 12:03:38 IST

Winter through spring, the French Alps are wrapped in austere white snow. But as spring turns to summer, the stoic slopes start to blush. Parts of the snow take on bright colors: deep red, rusty orange, lemonade pink. Locals call this “sang de glacier,” or “glacier blood.” Visitors sometimes go with “watermelon snow.”

In reality, these blushes come from an embarrassment of algae. In recent years, alpine habitats all over the world have experienced an uptick in snow-algae blooms — dramatic, strangely hued aggregations of these normally invisible creatures.

An undated handout photo shows a researcher sampling red-colored snow in the Alps. Researchers are starting to investigate the species that drive alpine algal blooms to better understand their causes and effects. (Jean-Gabriel/Valaey/Jardin du Lautaret/UGA/CNRS/ALPALGA via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED IRED SNOW ALGAE BY CARA GIAIMO FOR JUNE 11, 2021. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --

An undated handout photo shows a researcher sampling red-colored snow in the Alps. Researchers are starting to investigate the species that drive alpine algal blooms to better understand their causes and effects. Image credit: Jean-Gabriel/Valaey/Jardin du Lautaret/UGA/CNRS/ALPALGA via The New York Times

While snow-algae blooms are poorly understood, the fact they are happening is probably not a good sign. Researchers have begun surveying the algae of the Alps to better grasp what species live there, how they survive and what might be pushing them over the bleeding edge. Some of their initial findings were published this week in Frontiers in Plant Science.

Tiny yet powerful, the plantlike bacteria we call algae are “the basis of all ecosystems,” said Adeline Stewart, an author of the study who worked on it as a doctoral student at Grenoble Alpes University in France. Thanks to their photosynthetic prowess, algae produce a large amount of the world’s oxygen and form the foundation of most food webs.

But they sometimes overdo it, multiplying until they throw things out of balance. This can cause toxic red tides, scummy freshwater blooms and unsettling glacier blood.

While it’s unclear exactly what spurs the blooms, the color — often red, but sometimes green, gray or yellow — comes from pigments and other molecules that the snow algae use to protect themselves from ultraviolet light. These hues absorb more sunlight, causing the underlying snow to melt more quickly. This can change ecosystem dynamics and hasten the shrinking of glaciers.

Inspired by increasing reports of the phenomenon, researchers at several alpine institutes decided to turn their attention from algae species in far-flung habitats to those “that grow next door,” said Eric Maréchal, head of a plant physiology lab at Grenoble Alpes University and a leader of the project.

An undated handout photo shows a researcher sampling red-colored snow. Many species of algae tend to prefer particular elevations and have most likely evolved to thrive in the conditions found there. (ALPALGA via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SLUGGED IRED SNOW ALGAE BY CARA GIAIMO FOR JUNE 11, 2021. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --

An undated handout photo shows a researcher sampling red-coloured snow. Many species of algae tend to prefer particular elevations and have most likely evolved to thrive in the conditions found there. Image credit: ALPALGA via The New York Times

Because so many different types of algae can live and bloom in the mountains, the researchers began with a census in parts of the French Alps to find out what grows where. They took soil samples from five peaks, spread over various altitudes, and searched for algal DNA.

They found that many species tend to prefer particular elevations and have most likely evolved to thrive in the conditions found there. One key genus, fittingly named Sanguina, grows only above 6,500 feet.

The researchers also brought some species back to the lab to investigate their potential bloom triggers. Algae blooms occur naturally — the first written observation of glacier blood came from Aristotle, who guessed that the snow had grown hairy, red worms from lying around too long.

But human-generated factors can worsen such outbursts and make them more frequent. Extreme weather, unseasonably warm temperatures and influxes of nutrients from agricultural and sewage runoff all play a role in freshwater and ocean algae blooms.

To see if the same was true for glacier blood, the researchers subjected the algae to surpluses of nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus. While they have not found anything significant so far, they plan to continue this line of testing, Stewart said.

The limits of DNA sampling mean that even this study gives an incomplete picture of what’s living in and under the snow, said Heather Maughan, a microbiologist and research scholar at the Ronin Institute in New Jersey who was not involved in the study. Still, it revealed the “incredible diversity” of alpine algae — underscoring how little we know about them, as well as their potential to “serve as beacons of ecosystem change,” she said.

In the coming years, the researchers will keep track of how species distributions shift over time, which may shed light on the overall health of the ecosystem, Stewart said. They will also try to establish whether temperature patterns correlate with blooms, and begin to compare species compositions in white versus colorful snow. Eventually, they hope to decipher the blood-red message.

“There’s so little that we know,” she said. “We need to dig deeper.”

Cara Giaimo c.2021 The New York Times Company

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Earth

Five satellite images that show how fast and drastically the Earth is changing

Jun 10, 2021
Five satellite images that show how fast and drastically the Earth is changing
Swiss voters narrowly reject proposed carbon dioxide law to fight climate change, show exit polls

NewsTracker

Swiss voters narrowly reject proposed carbon dioxide law to fight climate change, show exit polls

Jun 13, 2021
COVID-19 puts no brakes on India's zeal to fight climate change, but not all steps are emission-free

ConnectTheDots

COVID-19 puts no brakes on India's zeal to fight climate change, but not all steps are emission-free

Jun 10, 2021
Find ways to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss together, says UN report

UN report

Find ways to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss together, says UN report

Jun 14, 2021
How development and climate change are impacting lifestyles, cultural diversity: Five films that tell the story

How development and climate change are impacting lifestyles, cultural diversity: Five films that tell the story

Jun 05, 2021
As global warming causes more lake heatwaves, species threatened, mass fish die-offs predicted

As global warming causes more lake heatwaves, species threatened, mass fish die-offs predicted

Jun 09, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021